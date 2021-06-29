For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Jun 2021 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Ayush Talniya, Viruss & Jumana Khan come together for a new song 'Shy'

MUMBAI: Singer Ayush Talniya has collaborated with well-acclaimed rapper Viruss and Dubai-based model Jumana Khan for his upcoming song 'Shy'. The three artistes promise a beautiful track along with a visually appealing music video. The song got released on June 26 and is a romantic track that expresses a guy’s feelings when he falls in love at first sight, revealed Ayush.

Ayush gained stardom after winning 'Best Vocalist at MTV Band of the Year' followed by his various hit songs which are still rulling the music charts. Viruss on the other hand became a star rapper after the tremendous success of ‘Bam Bholle’ - a song starring Akshay Kumar. Their collaboration has raised the audience's expectations and they are eagerly awaiting to see the response from the audience.

The lyrics and music of this song are given by Ullumanati, a well-known music production house that has released multiple hit songs over the years. The music video will be released on Aatma Music’s YouTube channel.

Throwing light on how the song was conceived, Viruss said, “It was Vaseem Qureshi's idea to bring out some fresh music for the audience with urban pan India lyrics. Shy’s music was produced during the lockdown and everyone in team Aatma Music loved it from the very first moment. At last, I came on board for the rap. The lyrics of this song are in Hindi, Punjabi and English language and can easily be understood pan India. The music and composition are absolutely fresh and will definitely bring newness to the listeners.”

The music video features Jumana Khan, who is one of the most popular social media influencers and actresses from Dubai. Ayush said, “She looks gorgeous in the video and is an important part of our song. It was really a nice experience working with her as she is so down-to-earth and really professional. I would definitely love to work with her in near future”

The singer further stated that the team was always keen to shoot it in a very urban modern city and Dubai was definitely one of the best choices.

Ayush & Viruss strongly believes that for any music project, audio is the backbone. It has to be definitely strong. But video plays an essential role in bringing out its beauty. “A good video makes the audience stay connected throughout the song and that is what works as the key factor for a hit song. With the blessings of God and each one involved in this project, it has turned out beautiful. Now it’s all on the audience… we hope they’ll shower all their love on this song,” they added.

Concluding his point, Ayush said, “All the team of Aatma Music, producers Vaseem Qureshi and Ayyub Qureshi deserve a special mention for believing in the song. All in all, it is a team effort which brings out the best in a product.”

Tags
Ayush Talniya Viruss Jumana Khan Shy
Related news
News | 11 Nov 2020

Akshay Kumar has all praises for song 'Bam Bhole', says singer Viruss

MUMBAI: Singer-rapper Viruss recreated his own Million hit song “Bam Bhole” for his first Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar’s recently released film “Laxmii”, says “I am on cloud nine”.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2020

Singer Jason Derulo's Tik Tok on 'Bam Bhole' goes viral, Anup Kumar overwhelmed

MUMBAI: Head of ‘Ullumanati’ Anup Kumar is elated at the moment as the latest song from his production, ‘Bam Bhole’ is going viral on Tik Tok after American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo created a video on the same.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell announces retirement

MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more

2
Diablo 2 is Finally Back with a Remake!

Every once in a while, we get to see numerous old titles getting a brand-new remake to either undo their previous misdeeds or bring to life a decades...read more

3
BTS "BUTTER" stays on top of hot 100 for five consecutive weeks

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. Out of the...read more

4
Get ready to relive the magic of retro Hindi music with the ‘Signature’ playlist series on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music brings a unique collection of playlists from legendary yesteryear artists with the latest ‘Signature’ series. The ‘...read more

5
Afsana Khan is all set to release her first Hindi single ‘Saazish’ with ii music

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, the voice behind Punjabi chart busters like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jaani ve Jaani’ and ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ to name a few, is gearing up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games