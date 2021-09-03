Viruss, Brown Gal, Ayush's new song 'Diamond ka Haar' features several influencers

MUMBAI: A new song titled ‘Diamond ka Haar’ is catching a lot of eyeballs lately for having several influencers in its video including Deepesh, Azhan Memon, Almaz Khan, Aasheer Khan, Husena Khan, Nawab Kewar, Tanu Jain, Javed Khan, Shubham Verma and the lead model Sana Khan. Produced by Acme muzic and Anup Kumar production in association with TIKI, the song was released on Acme Muzic YouTube channel two days back.

Singer Viruss, who has given his voice to the hit track beside Brown Gal and Ayush Talniya, revealed whose idea it was to cast multiple influencers in a single music video. “It was Anup Kumar Paaji who made it possible. We were planning to shoot this song and Anup Paaji was in touch with the TIKI India team. TIKI ran a competition back in February, in which 10 teams with 10 influencers each competed to be a part of this music video,” said the ace singer and rapper.

Describing the song, Viruss said that ‘Diamond ka Haar’ has an amazing vibe to it. It has modern groove with a folk touch that will definitely give you a happy feel and make you dance.

While shooting in Chandigarh for the song, Viruss said, everyone enjoyed to their fullest. “It was an amazing experience working with the whole team of Tru makers who directed the video. We also had a lot of fun during the shoot. Sana did a great job and looks absolutely gorgeous in the video. As far as other influencers are concerned, they took it to another level with their dance moves,” he added.

Describing their experience of working with the team of 'Diamond ka Haar', fellow singers Brown Gal and Ayush said, "Working with people who are dedicated to the art and take their work seriously, is always amazing. Same was the case with 'Diamond ke Haar'. Every person who was part of this song - from the music team to the technicians, artistes etc - gave their best to make it successful. Though everyone worked really hard, there was always an atmosphere of fun and frolic on the sets. It's one of the most memorable experiences for us."

Music of the song has been done by Ullumanati. Soon, Ullumanati is coming up with many new songs featuring popular faces.