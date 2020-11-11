For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Nov 2020 17:58 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Akshay Kumar has all praises for song 'Bam Bhole', says singer Viruss

MUMBAI: Singer-rapper Viruss recreated his own Million hit song “Bam Bhole” for his first Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar’s recently released film “Laxmii”, says “I am on cloud nine”.

Viruss original rap ‘Bam Bhole’, which was released by ACME MUSIC three years back, has been recreated by him and team Ullumanati for the movie.

The original song ‘Bam Bhole' was already a hit with more than 350 Million+ views when the makers approached the team. “Everyone was already in love with the idea”. However, they wanted to add more energy to the song as the story and the situation of the film required it. That is where Team Ullumanati stepped in and added more power and a Bollywood flavour to it, it definitely sounds like a Bholenath Bollywood anthem.

Watch here:

Excited on working with Akshay Kumar, “It was a great experience working with the whole team. Appreciations came from each one of them but the best one was from the man himself - Akshay Kumar. He told me that he had heard the original version earlier and absolutely loved it. He also added that the song has superb energy and a very positive vibe. He was very excited and energetic on the sets”.

Since it’s his first song for a Bollywood movie, Viruss has high expectations. “This is my first Bollywood song and the first one is always special. Moreover, this song has always been special to me as it has given me positive energy and blessings of Bholenath. This is definitely the best thing that has happened to me in my career and I’m looking forward to doing many other Bollywood songs in near future.

Watch here (Original):

The singer revealed his first break in Bollywood couldn’t have been better than this, doing a song for the biggest superstar of Bollywood Akshay Kumar as a debutant is a dream come true. ‘Bam Bhole’ was already a hit before it was added to Movie. Akshay Kumar who heard the original song and loved it and wanted to add the song to the movie. That is where Mr. Anup Kumar came in talks with the makers of the film and the song happened.

“Everyone just loved the song and were really excited for it. The entire team was super energetic on the sets of ‘Bam Bhole’. When the song was created it was such a great vibe in the studio. I think when you create such a song you definitely have to be in a divine feeling and nobody makes mistakes in a divine feeling”. There are many other Bollywood songs in the pipeline which will be released in 2021.

On the sets when the singer saw Akshay in saree for the first time he just kept on looking at him. “He looked superb. I have always seen him doing actions, comedy so this look was something else, along with great energy it felt amazing working with him”, he concluded.

