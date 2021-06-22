Velvet Vibes new song "Hai Tere Hi" with Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma released!

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes new song “Hai Tere Hi" has been released. The song features Vighnesh Sinkar opposite Ruhani Sharma. The song is the anthem for the love at first sight. It shows the beautiful chemistry between Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma. The song is receiving a positive response from the audience from the day it’s released.
The story of the song revolves around a young guy, expressing his feelings for the girl with whom he falls in love at first sight. The song has been shot in Goa to create the magic of immense romance.
Talking about the song, Vighnesh says’ “Hai tere Hi" is one of the songs from my debut album socha nahi tha which is very close to my heart. I wrote it when I was in a vulnerable state. The moment we released it, people wrote to me about how they connected with the song. It felt like I was expressing their feelings through my voice.
“I feel grateful for that. It makes me feel special. Through my partnership with Velvet Vibes, I hope to take my music to as many people as possible” he further adds.
Elated with the song response Miket Kanakia, CEO Velvet Vibes, “When I first heard Hai Tere Hi, it took me to a different world. This romantic track will surely take over the listener’s soul. Also, I’m very happy that we are receiving an immense love response from our audience since the day it has been released. Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma have done a tremendous job”
The song has been released on Velvet Vibes Music Label. It is written, composed and sung by Vighnesh Sinkar itself and produced by Ketan Kanakia.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Pride Month is the perfect time to raise the rainbow flag high and embrace diverse identities! Initiated in 1969, it aims to honor LGBTQIA+...read more
MUMBAI: Multilingual singer Thomson Andrews decides to play his favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and also compose...read more
MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is known to be a man who can spot talent within a mile, as such was the case when he launched Deepika Padukone in his song...read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is here with Episode 7 of the live musical web series - #...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jashan Bhumkar dwells into his “unmatched joy” musical venture on account of World Music Day. During an exclusive interview with...read more