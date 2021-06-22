For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jun 2021 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Velvet Vibes new song "Hai Tere Hi" with Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma released!

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes new song “Hai Tere Hi" has been released. The song features Vighnesh Sinkar opposite Ruhani Sharma. The song is the anthem for the love at first sight. It shows the beautiful chemistry between Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma. The song is receiving a positive response from the audience from the day it’s released.

The story of the song revolves around a young guy, expressing his feelings for the girl with whom he falls in love at first sight. The song has been shot in Goa to create the magic of immense romance.

Talking about the song, Vighnesh says’ “Hai tere Hi" is one of the songs from my debut album socha nahi tha which is very close to my heart. I wrote it when I was in a vulnerable state. The moment we released it, people wrote to me about how they connected with the song. It felt like I was expressing their feelings through my voice.

“I feel grateful for that. It makes me feel special. Through my partnership with Velvet Vibes, I hope to take my music to as many people as possible” he further adds.

Elated with the song response Miket Kanakia, CEO Velvet Vibes, “When I first heard Hai Tere Hi, it took me to a different world. This romantic track will surely take over the listener’s soul. Also, I’m very happy that we are receiving an immense love response from our audience since the day it has been released. Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma have done a tremendous job”

The song has been released on Velvet Vibes Music Label. It is written, composed and sung by Vighnesh Sinkar itself and produced by Ketan Kanakia.

Tags
Velvet vibes Hai Tere Hi Vighnesh Sinkar Ruhani Sharma
Related news
News | 08 Jun 2021

Velvet Vibes presents “Hate The Way” features Rameet Sandhu and Sobhita Dhulipala

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes a newly launched independent music label released its new song “Hate The Way”. The song, crooned by Rameet Sandhu feat Denny and featuring Sobhita Dhulipala. This new atypical romantic English single shows the love interest between Rameet and Sobhita.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2020

Velvet Vibes’ upcoming album Socha Nahi Tha launches Vighnesh; the young talent crooned, composed and penned all six songs

MUMBAI: Kanakia’s Velvet Vibes is all set for the release of their upcoming project. The pop rock album titled Socha Nahi Tha features six songs, Daastaan, Dooriyon Mein Bhi, Socha Nahi Tha, Hai Tere Hi, Piya and an English track called Dream.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Velvet Vibes is all set to launch their third track, Khush Hoon Main on October 20; the peppy song features Maska fame Prit Kamani

MUMBAI: After the English track, Hate The Way, and Jaana Zaroori Tha themed on the issue of mental health, Velvet Vibes is all set to release their third track. Titled Khush Hoon Main, the song is sung by Tejas Gambhir and composed by Siddharth Sharma with lyrics penned by Nilesh Bhattacharya.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

New track Jaana Zaroori Tha aims to converse about mental health

MUMBAI: After the fun and new age Hate The Way, Velvet Vibes is all set to launch their second song titled Jaana Zaroori Tha. The track is sung, composed ad penned by Tejas Gambhir of Corona Song fame. The song video has been directed by Shanawaz Nellikunnil and produced by Mourjo Chatterjee.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2020

Miket Kanakia's music label Velvet Vibes launched their first song titled 'Hate The Way'

MUMBAI: All set to make a mark in the world of Indian pop music, Miket Kanakia’s latest musical venture, Velvet Vibes released their first single titled Hate The Way today. The music video that has a fresh and millennial vibe to it features Sobhita Dhulipala.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Here's what Indian brands are doing in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community this Pride Month

MUMBAI: Pride Month is the perfect time to raise the rainbow flag high and embrace diverse identities! Initiated in 1969, it aims to honor LGBTQIA+...read more

2
Thomson Andrews' musical venture was a 'piece of art'

MUMBAI: Multilingual singer Thomson Andrews decides to play his favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and also compose...read more

3
Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya introduces a new hero, the fresh faced, 'Parth,' with the soulful track Tere Bagairr! Himesh says "He will be a star from his very first video"

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is known to be a man who can spot talent within a mile, as such was the case when he launched Deepika Padukone in his song...read more

4
This World Music Day, celebrate Music in a Sufi Experience Like never before With #SoundsOfSociety’s ‘Reh Na Sake (Acoustic)’ by, Lucky Ali and Narang

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is here with Episode 7 of the live musical web series - #...read more

5
Jashan Bhumkar's musical journey is 'endless' and 'growth'

MUMBAI: Singer Jashan Bhumkar dwells into his “unmatched joy” musical venture on account of World Music Day. During an exclusive interview with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games