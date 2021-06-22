Velvet Vibes new song "Hai Tere Hi" with Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma released!

MUMBAI: Velvet Vibes new song “Hai Tere Hi" has been released. The song features Vighnesh Sinkar opposite Ruhani Sharma. The song is the anthem for the love at first sight. It shows the beautiful chemistry between Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma. The song is receiving a positive response from the audience from the day it’s released.

The story of the song revolves around a young guy, expressing his feelings for the girl with whom he falls in love at first sight. The song has been shot in Goa to create the magic of immense romance.

Talking about the song, Vighnesh says’ “Hai tere Hi" is one of the songs from my debut album socha nahi tha which is very close to my heart. I wrote it when I was in a vulnerable state. The moment we released it, people wrote to me about how they connected with the song. It felt like I was expressing their feelings through my voice.

“I feel grateful for that. It makes me feel special. Through my partnership with Velvet Vibes, I hope to take my music to as many people as possible” he further adds.

Elated with the song response Miket Kanakia, CEO Velvet Vibes, “When I first heard Hai Tere Hi, it took me to a different world. This romantic track will surely take over the listener’s soul. Also, I’m very happy that we are receiving an immense love response from our audience since the day it has been released. Vighnesh Sinkar and Ruhani Sharma have done a tremendous job”

The song has been released on Velvet Vibes Music Label. It is written, composed and sung by Vighnesh Sinkar itself and produced by Ketan Kanakia.