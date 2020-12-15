For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Dec 2020 12:22

Velvet Vibes’ upcoming album Socha Nahi Tha launches Vighnesh; the young talent crooned, composed and penned all six songs

MUMBAI: Kanakia’s Velvet Vibes is all set for the release of their upcoming project. The pop rock album titled Socha Nahi Tha features six songs, Daastaan, Dooriyon Mein Bhi, Socha Nahi Tha, Hai Tere Hi, Piya and an English track called Dream. The album marks Vighnesh’s debut as a singer and Mourjo Chatterjee’s foray into direction.

Ready to launch his own music album, which has six songs, all written, composed and sung by him, Vighnesh has had a journey which is nothing less than a movie script. Born and raised in Mumbai, the singer and composer has been a part of street plays at various inter-collegiate competitions. His first commercial play was helmed by MS Sathyu, the director of the cult classic Garm Hawa (1974).

A talented guitar player, he soon began composing songs and singing in his plays. It was, however, during the pandemic that he decided to take up music more seriously. He taught himself video production and within a few months of developing covers, he composed seven original Hindi songs and two English tracks.

Talking about Socha Nahi Tha, Miket Kanakia, founder, Velvet Vibes, says, “Velvet Vibes has always been about discovering and offering a platform to new talent. Our youngsters are musically gifted and you will find new talents at every nook and corner of the country. So, when Mourjo told me about Vighnesh and shared his work with me, I was absolute mesmerised. Young music lovers in India love pop rock but that is a genre that is still left unexplored. I thought that this is the right time to bring back the glorious decade of pop music and collaborate with an amazing musician like Vighnesh.”

Sharing his excitement, Vighnesh says, “ One thing led to another, and soon after, we had five audio demos to pitch. I recorded my vocals in the car, Ashok (Roy) played the bass and programmed the tracks and Ambo (Amborish Saikia) played his electric solos from home. (That’s how) we had an album. We got in touch with Velvet Vibes and they loved my music, quickly signing me on as an artiste. Now here I am, waiting for my album launch.”

Looking forward to his first project as a director, Mourjo Chatterjee says, “Socha Nahi Tha is a very special project for me. I had been associated with Velvet Vibes in the capacity of a producer all this while. But this album marks my debut as a director. When I first heard the songs, I had a certain vision in my mind that I wanted to see come alive. I shared the idea with my team and they loved it and they suggested that I direct the videos. I quite enjoyed the process. It was great fun collaborating and jamming with some young artistes and we’re very happy with the outcome.”

Socha Nahi Tha has been produced by Miket Kanakia under Velvet Vibes. The songs feature actor Ruhani Sharma of Poison fame.

