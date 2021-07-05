Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s with new song Ranjhana

MUMBAI: Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s new song Ranjhana, which features actor Sanket Mehta, is the new wedding anthem.

Released by Velvet Vibes, the song has a fresh sound thanks to Akanksha’s serene vocals & Sez on the Beat’s contemporary music production.

This new wedding anthem is beautifully merged with one of the best wedding songs Chitta Kukkad. It has been made keeping in mind the millennial bride, and the feeling of her big-day.

Talking about the song Miket Kanakia, Velvet Vibes says “ When I heard the song Ranjhana, it really clicks my mind as the lyrics of the song are beautiful and can be connected to our today’s cool and coy brides. We have tried to give a fresh modern touch to this song with traditional wedding music to make it the perfect wedding anthem for our millennials.”

“I have always loved folk music and Chitta kukkad is one of my most favourite punjabi wedding folk songs. So, I'm really happy and excited that I got the chance to give it a new flavour and recreate it by adding my own lyrics and melody”, says singer Akansha Bhandari

When asked about the song Sez on the Beat says, “Making Ranjhana with Akanksha has been such a fun experience because we got to merge Lo-fi and Folk Music in this project and the result was super wavy. Glad to see more labels like Velvet Vibes pushing this kind of experimental-pop sound in the scene. It’s a breathe of fresh air.”

Also, actor Sanket Mehta says” I’ve literally grown up listening to folk music in Punjab especially to Chitta Kukkad during family weddings and to be able to be a part of a more contemporary version of this iconic song really thrills me. This soul-stirring recreation of the song is fresh to the ears and it will surely have you singing along in no time!”

The music video is directed by Shubh Verma and produced by Ketan Kanakia. The song has been released today and available on the Velvetvibesmusic record label.