Here's what you should know when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did at Machine Gun Kelly's birthday

MUMBAI: Before MGK turned 31 years old on April 22, he hosted an early bash with the 34-year-old actress and their pals—including the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. DubXX, KBeaZy, Iann Dior, Tyla Yaweh, Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark were also in attendance.

For the festivities, which took place at Delilah in Los Angeles on April 21, MGK wore a blinged-out sweatshirt and white jeans while girlfriend Megan donned a black top and matching pants. While inside, the couple—who was spotted packing on the PDA-posed for a photo with friends Travis and Kourtney. As fans may recall, the stars enjoyed a double date at a UFC fight in late March.

"I'll grow up next summer...," Marchine Gun Kelly wrote in an April 22 Instagram post alongside a series of snaps from the celebration. "SINcerely, birthday boy." Megan also paid tribute to her main man on the social network by writing, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."

The couple fell in love after working on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass last year.

"Our trailers were next to each other, so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly said on a July 2020 episode of Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."

Since then, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have continued to support each other in their work and have been spotted on multiple dates together. In fact, a source close to Megan told E! News MGK and his leading lady "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. As the insider put it, "They have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners."

Megan spoke about their unbreakable bond during a November interview with Nylon. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she said. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."