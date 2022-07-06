For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jul 2022 15:29

Kourtney Kardashian slams "Uncool" Paparazzi for selling old photos during Travis Barker's Hospital stay

MUMBAI: A picture may be worth a thousand words-but Kourtney Kardashian sure isn't buying. Just days after Travis Barker was admitted to the hospital for a case of pancreatitis, paparazzi photos of Kourtney out in Los Angeles surfaced. According to reports, the agency behind the pics claimed the Kardashians star was spotted running errands amid his nearly week-long stay. However, Kourtney spoke out on social media against the suggestion, revealing that the photos taken of her were snapped a while back.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)," she wrote in a July 2 Instagram Story post. "I didn't forget about you."

Kourtney called the instance "a new level of low," adding that photographers were "monetizing off of our nightmare." As she put it, it was "really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side…shame on you."

The Blink-182 rocker was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance on June 28, with his Kourtney by his side. Following his medical emergency, Travis shared an update with fans about his health on July 2.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis." However, Travis made it clear he was on the road to recovery, adding, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

In her own personal message, Kourtney addressed the ordeal, calling it a "scary and emotional week."

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," she wrote in an Instagram Story July 2. "I am so touched and appreciative."

Kourtney Kardashian Paparazzi Travis Barker
