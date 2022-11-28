RadioandMusic
News |  28 Nov 2022 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song and video "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild from the soundtrack of the feature film “Taurus”

MUMBAI: Today, Machine Gun Kelly releases "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker. He plays a rising but troubled musician searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song. TAURUS written and directed by Tim Sutton’s (Donnybrook; Dark Night), starring Colson Baker (The Dirt, Good Mourning), Maddie Hasson (Malignant, We Summon The Darkness), Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory (“BMF”), Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy (Argo, “Halt and Catch Fire”), Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild is currently available in select theaters and on demand. Watch the music video for "Taurus" HERE -

Taurus the film has been garnering acclaim with lead actor Colson Baker (MGK) receiving several key industry awards along the way including the Spotlight Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, the Discovery Award at the San Diego International Film Festival and a Spotlight Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival. David Ehrlic of IndieWire proclaimed of Bakers performance “he’s never been more hypnotic than he is here.”

Last week, on the music front, MGK received the first Grammy nomination of his career. Nominated for Best Rock Album, MGK's Mainstream Sellout, which spawned the singles "Maybe" featuring Bring Me The Horizon and "Emo Girl" with Willow Smith, rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his second consecutive chart-topper following 2020's Tickets to My Downfall. MGK also was among the top musicians to help with the Grammy announcements during the live broadcast last week. He was also named as one of 2022’s Time100 Next, a list honoring the emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

This past Sunday night, MGK won an AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist. Not only did his bold spiked purple Dolce & Gabbana suit grab headlines, but his stirring speech about his place in the rock world proved to be the cherry on top. "There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they're wrong. I'm a rocketman," he proclaimed.

