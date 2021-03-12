Mumbai Saga’s Danka Baja with John Abraham – Kajal Aggarwal out today

MUMBAI: Keeping the momentum of Mumbai Saga high, the makers will release the second song ‘Danka Baja’ today. The electrifying song that features John Abraham and Kajal Aggarwal along with Rohit Roy, Shaad Randhawa, Vivaan Parashar, Prateik Babbar rightly captures the enthusiasm and zseal of celebrating Mumbai’s Raja – Ganapti Bappa.

Set against the backdrop of 80s-90s, the track is soaked in the revelry around Ganesh Chaturthi and appears at a pivotal point in the gangster drama. ‘Danka Bajega is composed by Payal Dev, sung by Dev Negi and written by Prashant Ingole.

Talking about the song, Bhushan Kumar says, “Danka Baja serves various purposes in Mumbai Saga! As it pushes the story ahead, the song also highlights the emotional connect our city has with this festival. Payal, Dev and Prashant have done an incredible job on this celebratory song… As soon as we heard it, Sanjay and I knew that this will be a part of Mumbai Saga’s soundtrack!”

Director Sanjay Gupta adds, “Mumbai is incomplete without Ganpati festival and it also becomes an important aspect of the story that I have chosen to narrate this time. It also adds a lot of colour to an otherwise serious drama.”

Mumbai Saga, presented by T-Series and White Feather Films, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, releases on March 19.