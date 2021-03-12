For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Mar 2021 11:56

Payal Dev on using live instruments for 'Danka baja' in 'Mumbai Saga'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Payal Dev reveals she used live instruments to record her new composition "Danka baja" in the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga".

"Given the grand scale of ‘Mumbai Saga', it was quite interesting to compose a festive song, something I have not done before for a movie. Initially I composed the hookline and we worked on the production. Once the track was ready, we reached out to (lyricist) Prashant Ingole and (singer) Dev Negi to record the song," said Payal.

The idea of using live instrument to record the song, as it was done in days of yore, helped because of the festive spirit of the song.

"Music producer Aditya Dev made sure that we used live instruments that are usually used to create the Ganpati vibe and authenticity to the song to make it sound grand," Payal said.

She is looking forward to the release of "Mumbai Saga" in theatres.

"It's really great to have a movie releasing in theatres after almost a year and it will be my first song releasing in theatres post lockdown. I am really excited and looking forward to it," the singer-composer said.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial gangster drama has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and Gulshan Grover. The film is set for a theatrical release on March 19.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Payal Dev live instruments John Abraham Emraan Hashmi Suniel Shetty Jackie Shroff
