News |  22 Nov 2019 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Roshan at Spotlight Chapter 2- a platform showcasing unique talents

MUMBAI: Spotlight, a platform for talents – unique and full power. The origin of this platform goes back two years when RJ Roshan decided to take over the radio waves of Fever 104 FM and feature talents from across Mumbai on air.

On 24 November, 5 pm onwards, RJ Roshan is setting the stage of Spotlight Chapter 2 to provide the city of Mumbai with a platform to showcase an assortment of talents – popular and nascent. Amongst the crowd pullers are Acapella band RaagaTrippin’, Rapper M Code, Jerry the Magician and Amilo D’Cruz from Drum Circle.

 Last year, on its first-anniversary Spotlight organized an Open Mic, a first-ever in the radio industry, which gave numerous budding talents a stage to show the world what they got.

 A year later, as we look back at the success of the event, the team of Spotlight is immensely proud to say that M Code, the winner of the first chapter and a budding rapper, has been signed with a record label.

And RJ Roshan has always been extremely instrumental in guiding emerging talents towards their goal.

A little something about RJ Roshan:

A powerhouse of talent, creative ideas, and quick & flawless execution, Roshan is the mind and magic behind the number one evening drive time radio show in Mumbai - Nana Chi Taang. He is also the voice of Sunday Spotlight on Fever 104 FM, where he features unique performers from across India who showcase their spectacular talents on air. His never-ending love for Bollywood has landed him interviews with some of the biggest stars of B-Town like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Vaani Kapoor, and many such names. Roshan's intense passion for music, more so for Indian hip-hop, has resulted in spunky conversations with rappers like Divine, Naezy, and Kaambhari. A passionate producer and presenter on radio, Roshan is extremely driven when it comes to showcasing young and budding talents.

