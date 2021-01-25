For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Ryan Blyth Lands Massive House Banger 'Trippin' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: British DJ and producer Ryan Blyth has a well-known affinity with 90s classic house which certainly shines through in his new track ‘Trippin’, out via Heldeep Records. Kicking off 2021 in a hedonistic rave vibe this record delivers the ultimate festival vibe.

Propelled by fizzing synth chords and plump bass, ‘Trippin’ slowly intensifies through atmospheric effect and classy percussive grooves. The infectious vocal and a driving bass line cut through the track, building up to a highly exciting drop. Ryan injects a buoyant 90s classic house vibe while his signature sound takes the forefront. The sultry tune of ‘Trippin’ will undoubtedly be enjoyed by everyone ready to be astonished.

“My love of music was born in the ’90s with classics like Robin S, Gypsy Woman & the Bucketheads sparking my admiration of dance music. However, I couldn’t find the sound that I was after, so I decided to create it myself. It’s a bit like the birth child of House & Dance, I started playing around with various ideas and soon my latest track ‘Trippin’ was born.” says Blyth about the release.

Ryan Blyth’s releases have been supported by leading tastemakers in the industry, including heavyweights Claptone, Disciples, Roger Sanchez, Horse Meat Disco, MistaJam, and Rudimental to name a few. In 2020 his track ‘Show Me’ became a regular on BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems, gaining over 30 million Spotify streams. Teaming up with legal vocalist Robin S for ‘Luv 4 Luv’ and claiming No.1 on Traxsource and No.2 on Beatport’s Top 100 House with ‘You Can’t Hide’, Ryan has built up an admirable resume.

