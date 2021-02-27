Khrebto delivers smashing 'Myth Of Pandora' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2021 with the success of his release ‘You’re Free’, Russian DJ and producer Khrebto is serving up another impeccable record. The hit machine is now back on Heldeep Records with the release of ‘Myth of Pandora’.

The ominous tune in the intro of the track soon makes room for the deep vocals that cut through the heart of the track. A head-snapping beat comes rushing in and is accompanied by bouncy cynth chords that keep building up until the fierce beat drops. After the drop hits, the devious vocal samples rush back in, accompanied by the propelling melody. With the release of this club banger, Khrebto is ready to take over clubs all over the globe.

Khrebto has gained nearly 160.000 listeners on Spotify per month with his remixes for The Chainsmokers and Maroon 5 among others, as well as his tracks ‘Got To Love’ and ‘You Could Be’. With his releases he has gained support from some of the biggest names in the industry like Oliver Heldens, Tiësto, Don Diablo, R3HAB and BBC1’s Pete Tong and he is now ready to take the scene by force with his extraordinary sound.