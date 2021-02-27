Khrebto delivers smashing 'Myth Of Pandora' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2021 with the success of his release ‘You’re Free’, Russian DJ and producer Khrebto is serving up another impeccable record. The hit machine is now back on Heldeep Records with the release of ‘Myth of Pandora’.
The ominous tune in the intro of the track soon makes room for the deep vocals that cut through the heart of the track. A head-snapping beat comes rushing in and is accompanied by bouncy cynth chords that keep building up until the fierce beat drops. After the drop hits, the devious vocal samples rush back in, accompanied by the propelling melody. With the release of this club banger, Khrebto is ready to take over clubs all over the globe.
Khrebto has gained nearly 160.000 listeners on Spotify per month with his remixes for The Chainsmokers and Maroon 5 among others, as well as his tracks ‘Got To Love’ and ‘You Could Be’. With his releases he has gained support from some of the biggest names in the industry like Oliver Heldens, Tiësto, Don Diablo, R3HAB and BBC1’s Pete Tong and he is now ready to take the scene by force with his extraordinary sound.
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High". The Los Angeles based...read more
MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video. The country-pop track,...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more
MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th...read more
MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do...read more