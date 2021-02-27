For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Feb 2021 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Khrebto delivers smashing 'Myth Of Pandora' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2021 with the success of his release ‘You’re Free’, Russian DJ and producer Khrebto is serving up another impeccable record. The hit machine is now back on Heldeep Records with the release of ‘Myth of Pandora’.

The ominous tune in the intro of the track soon makes room for the deep vocals that cut through the heart of the track. A head-snapping beat comes rushing in and is accompanied by bouncy cynth chords that keep building up until the fierce beat drops. After the drop hits, the devious vocal samples rush back in, accompanied by the propelling melody. With the release of this club banger, Khrebto is ready to take over clubs all over the globe.

Khrebto has gained nearly 160.000 listeners on Spotify per month with his remixes for The Chainsmokers and Maroon 5 among others, as well as his tracks ‘Got To Love’ and ‘You Could Be’. With his releases he has gained support from some of the biggest names in the industry like Oliver Heldens, Tiësto, Don Diablo, R3HAB and BBC1’s Pete Tong and he is now ready to take the scene by force with his extraordinary sound.

Tags
Khrebto Myth Of Pandora Heldeep Records Singer
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High".

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Tujamo reveals infectious new single 'I Don't Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer Tujamo has received massive recognition recently with a handful of unforgettable singles. Offering his first original of 2021, Tujamo returns with his new single ‘I Don't Wanna Go’.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that saw him perform solo across mind-blowing, truly unique locations to bring fans some joy during an unprecedented year, over to being announced as

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

KSHMR joins forces with NOUMENN on new single 'Around The World'

MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High". The Los Angeles based...read more

2
Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video. The country-pop track,...read more

3
Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more

4
Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th...read more

5
'Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute is a small tribute for my Dada-Abba,' says Fuzail Rafi

MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games