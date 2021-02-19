CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’ featuring trailblazing Ohio-based talent, Direct last week, ‘Dopamine’ rounds out the 2-track feature in style.
Featuring dreamy, retro-infused vocals, the warped intro slowly builds upon itself, crescendoing with magnificently punchy, highly energetic chords. Pulsating synth tones hover over the analog leaning top line, creating a swirling atmosphere rife with tension. The shuffling percussion rises to a climax in the second half of the release, culminating in an adeptly placed vinyl backspin. Created for dance floors the world over, this energetic release is sure to see some serious support once clubs open their doors again.
With over 500.000 streams on ATTLAS’ highly successful remix of his track ‘From Here’, an exclusive release with the famed video game Rocket League and the success of his official remix of ILLENIUM’s 'Sad Songs' on his resume, CloudNone has proved to be one to watch. Gaining support from industry heavy-wights for the likes of Oliver Heldens, Tiësto, Don Diablo, ILLENIUM and many more, this highly talented mysterious artist can’t wait to take over the dance floors of festival grounds all over the world.
About OH2 Records:
After launching his first label Heldeep Records in 2014, international superstar Oliver Heldens felt it was time to focus on the more commercial leaning side of the scene. Kick-starting his newest label OH2 Records with the release of his own track ‘Set Me Free’, the bar for the label is set high. The first artists are being signed to the label as we speak and are very promising to say the least. With Heldeep Records releasing the taste maker club and house records, OH2 Records is ready to dominate the industry with more commercial leaning, streaming focused productions.
MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "...read more
MUMBAI: Anthem alert! Oliver Heldens is back with another new stunner, this time collaborating with talented vocalist Syd Silvair for the immensely...read more
MUMBAI: Aaryan Banthia a talent powerhouse who is a guitarist cum composer and a singer all in one released his fifth single on the 18th of February...read more
MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and vocalist Shubh Mukherji has released a cover music video for the timeless Sixties romantic track “Mere Samne Wali Khidki...read more