For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Dec 2020 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

Sadu winds up 2020 with a thought-provoking contemporary ghazal video single - Khoj

MUMBAI: The founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act - Aryans, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies that made them a household name, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya. 

Riding on the overwhelming response that Sadu received for his live ghazal renditions and his last ghazal pop single called Aankh Se Door Na Ho, the renowned vocalist/composer decided to continue the pursuit with his new video single titled Khoj: In Search of Self.

Based on the words of the renowned poet Nida Fazli, Khoj is an intense pop-ghazal that explores the difficult subjects of loneliness and the search for self.  Along with the captivating lyrics, the track is accompanied by a beautiful video (a Seventh Angle Productions, INDIA & Orange Spot Productions, CANADA venture), that was shot (largely) in Ontario, Canada stateside and Bhopal, MP India (Sadu's shots). But, the real head turner, undoubtedly is the composition. The striking combination of hindustani vocals with the carnatic style slide guitar strains, along with Sadu's emotive vocals, will surely make this a playlist favourite.

Tags
Aryans Sadu Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya.
Related news
News | 18 Sep 2020

Aryans' Sadu: I've never appreciated playback singing or film songs

MUMBAI: Singer Sadu, one of the founding members of the popular pop and rock band Aryans is not a fan of actors lip-syncing to songs on-screen.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Ghazals Re-imagined: Sadu's new single based on legendary Faraz's words aims to contemporize the poetic genre

MUMBAI: One of the voices from the popular 90s band Aryans, is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

Music is worse than ever: Aryans frontman Sadu

MUMBAI: Singer Sadu, one of the founding members of the popular pop and rock band Aryans, says that music today is worse than ever before in many ways. As a member of the nineties band, Sadu has given many hits including "Aankho mein tera hi chehra".

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Sadu of Aryans back with a solo romantic track

MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-composer Sadasivan KM Nambisan, popular as Sadu, is best recalled as a founding member of the nineties band Aryans. He is back with a new song titled "Mausam" as a solo artiste.

read more
News | 06 Aug 2017

Bollywood BFFs who've given us remarkable compositions

MUMBAI: Everything falls into place with a perfect friend and these music composers have proved it. Some of them started their musical journey together while a few met mid-way, but what happened next was spectacular.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhoomi Trivedi's new song 'Yaariyaan Wariyan'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE has released an apt song to welcome 2021! The Music Label has now collaborated with the highly talented playback singer Bhoomi...read more

2
Neha Kakkar’s baby bump picture with Rohanpreet Singh was a publicity stunt for new music video

MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a...read more

3
JAXX DA FISHWORKS & Dread MC Release 'Truth' via CruCast

MUMBAI: Japanese DJ/producer JAXX DA FISHWORKS and U.K. musician Dread MC return with ‘Truth’, yet another driving bass house gem to come from both...read more

4
Divo launches a new division, offers digital content and influencer marketing services

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out of South India has forayed and expanded its...read more

5
Wankelmut joins Norma Jean Martine on high energy piano house banger following the massive 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes'

MUMBAI: German producer Wankelmut lays his magic touch to her poppy single, amplifying its feel-good vibes to a new level. Her classy, flowing vocal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games