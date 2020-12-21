Sadu winds up 2020 with a thought-provoking contemporary ghazal video single - Khoj

MUMBAI: The founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act - Aryans, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies that made them a household name, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya.
Riding on the overwhelming response that Sadu received for his live ghazal renditions and his last ghazal pop single called Aankh Se Door Na Ho, the renowned vocalist/composer decided to continue the pursuit with his new video single titled Khoj: In Search of Self.
Based on the words of the renowned poet Nida Fazli, Khoj is an intense pop-ghazal that explores the difficult subjects of loneliness and the search for self. Along with the captivating lyrics, the track is accompanied by a beautiful video (a Seventh Angle Productions, INDIA & Orange Spot Productions, CANADA venture), that was shot (largely) in Ontario, Canada stateside and Bhopal, MP India (Sadu's shots). But, the real head turner, undoubtedly is the composition. The striking combination of hindustani vocals with the carnatic style slide guitar strains, along with Sadu's emotive vocals, will surely make this a playlist favourite.
