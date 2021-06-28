Of lost love and melancholy: Sadu’s releases a new pop-rock single titled Farar

MUMBAI: After a string of well received contemporary ghazal singles, renowned Indi-pop artist Sadu, has just released an intense new track, which is yet another take on his signature subject- nostalgia.
One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya as a solo artist.
Post the success of his ghazal style singles which were born out of his live lockdown sessions last year, Sadu is back with a pop-rock number which talks of separation, longing and loss. Farar features arabic rhythm patterns with the beautiful sounds of Oboe, Bassoon & the good old acoustic guitar, alongside soft rock vocals. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of reminiscing time gone by, he croons, ‘Jaari Hai Mera Yeh Safar, Badh Raha Hai Khumar, Meri Rahein Teri Raahon Ko Phir Kaatengi Ek Baar…’ Stream Farar Here
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son...read more
MUMBAI: The long wait among content creators around the world for Lomotif’s global talent search ‘You've Been Scouted’ is now finally over! The...read more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Indo Overseas Films (IOF) for the...read more
MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more
MUMBAI: Khatija Iqbal has made a place in the heart of the audience with her performance in ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ and played a pivotal role in ‘Jamai...read more