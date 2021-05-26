For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 May 2021 19:50 |  By RnMTeam

Sadu's releases a new pop-rock single titled Farar

MUMBAI: After a string of well received contemporary ghazal singles, renowned Indi-pop artist Sadu, has just released an intense new track, which is yet another take on his signature subject - nostalgia.

One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya as a solo artist.

Post the success of his ghazal style singles which were born out of his live lockdown sessions last year, Sadu is back with a pop-rock number which talks of separation, longing and loss. Farar features arabic rhythm patterns with the beautiful sounds of Oboe, Bassoon & the good old acoustic guitar, alongside soft rock vocals. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of reminiscing time gone by, he croons, ‘Jaari Hai Mera Yeh Safar, Badh Raha Hai Khumar, Meri Rahein Teri Raahon Ko Phir Kaatengi Ek Baar…’ Stream Farar Here

Tags
music Sadu Farar
Related news
News | 26 May 2021

See Lil Nas X side of story during his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X has already declared he will "never trust pants again."

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will see the boys and girls battle it out with their singing talent!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI: Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the Hollywood film Initiation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sullivan King drops single and video "LOUD"

MUMBAI: Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, has officially unleashed his new video and...read more

2
Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI: Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the...read more

4
Oliver Francis unveils single and video "STAR"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis is giving the world something it has never heard before – perfectly meshing together melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop. Earlier...read more

5
SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games