Tune-In Alert: Sara Evans Sets Upcoming TV Appearances On "The Talk" and "Home & Family" In Support Of Memoir, "Born To Fly"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, award-winning singer Sara Evans is set to make several upcoming TV appearances over the next week in support of her brand-new memoir, Born To Fly, which was released on September 8th from Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Sara will visit CBS’ The Talk on Friday, October 2 and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family on Tuesday, October 6. She also recently made stops at Good Morning America, GMA3, People TV and Huckabee.

Named after her landmark double-platinum album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Born To Fly finds Evans opening up for the first time and sharing stories not only about her career and what it is like living in the spotlight, but about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong. The book is available now at https://bit.ly/2Us893O.

Sara’s most recent album, Copy That, was released on May 15, 2020 and is available in for purchase at Target stores across the country, as well as online through Target and Amazon. The album has been heralded as “perfection” (People) and a “summer favorite” (Parade). Co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls), and released on her own Born To Fly Records, the 13-song collection spans six decades and features collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet. Copy That pays tribute to her early days in the Evans Family Band singing hours long cover song sets and showcases Evans’ creative take on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career, as well as shining a spotlight on some little-known gems.