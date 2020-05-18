Sara Evans' new album "Copy that" out today!

MUMBAI: “Copy that”, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans is out today and opened at #1 on the iTunes Country Chart. Co-produced by Sara and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls), and released on her own Born To Fly Records, the 13-song collection spans six decades. Featuring collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show and Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet, Copy That showcases Evans’ creative take on some of the most iconic songs in country and pop music, songs that have inspired her life and career, as well as shines a spotlight on some little-known gems. Sara pays tribute to her early days fronting her family band and covers everyone from Hank Williams to Patsy Cline, Fleetwood Mac, The Pretenders, Poco, John Mayer, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Chicago and more. Go behind-the-scenes in the studio with Sara HERE.

Sara has stayed connected with fans through recent virtual appearances with CMT, Taste of Country and Coffee, Country & Cody. She’ll continue to celebrate the release of Copy That with upcoming appearances this weekend on CMT Hot 20 (CMT), Huckabee (TBN) and the Opry’s Circle Sessions (Circle) and next week on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino (Fox News).

Copy That is already earning praise from fans and critics alike:

• Parade - “With soaring vocals, smooth harmonies and original flair, this cover album is sure to become a summer favorite.”

• Associated Press- “Top-notch country singer Sara Evans takes on 13 cover songs spanning six decades...”

• Nashville Lifestyles - “Sara Evans steps into a musical time machine for this covers album, applying her playful vocals to a sturdy set of classic pop and country favorites. Visiting six different decades, she delightfully coaxes disco, Brit-pop, new wave rock, and more into the 21st century.”

• CMT.com --“Disco, New Wave and Soft Rock from 70s and 80s have never sounded so good."

• American Songwriter – “The feisty side of the girl who grew up in rural Missouri and the woman who made her way to legendary status in Nashville can be heard within every note of Copy That.”

• People Magazine - “... perfection can be heard on Copy That in everything from the psychedelic solo in the 1978 classic Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks duet "Whenever I Call You Friend" with Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet or the subtle and sweet melodic touches on the Poco's 1979 hit "Crazy Love."

• Wide Open Country -- “From the sound of things, Evans could've been a rock star, though we're glad she chose instead to push country music into a new century.”

Sara has been passing the time every Monday and Thursday with her wildly popular “Closet Chaos” Instagram Live series that she has been doing alongside daughter Oliva Barker since April 2nd. The hilarious series has welcomed guests such as Tony Dovolani, Clinton Kelly, Martina McBride, Melissa Peterman, and Phillip Sweet.

Sara Evans Copy That track list:

1. “If I Can’t Have You”

2. “Don’t Get Me Wrong”

3. “Come On Eileen”

4. “Crazy Love”

5. “Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Phillip Sweet

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Monday Morning”

8. “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye“

9. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

10. “6th Avenue Heartache”

11. “My Sharona”

12. “She’s Got You”

13. “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”