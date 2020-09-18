Barbie Maan, Dilpreet Dhillon unveil new music video 'Cute Jeha'

MUMBAI: Check out “Cute Jeha” a new music video sung by Barbie Maan featuring Dilpreet Dhillon released on T-series official Youtube and Facebook page.
“Cute Jeha” song was sung by Barbie Maan featuring Dilpreet Dhillon, lyrics were written by Kirat Gill, music by Sharry Nexus and directed by Savio Sandhu.
After the release of “Tera Gali” and has over 31 million views on youtube, Barbie Maan has dropped another new song “Cute Jeha”
Watch now!
Watch here:
