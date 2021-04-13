Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal's new music video 'Viah' crosses 16 million views

MUMBAI: Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal who rose to fame from Starplus hit ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ has recently come up with his new music video ‘Viah’ opposite Singer Barbie Maan. The music video is receiving much appreciation from music lovers and has surpassed more than 16 million views in just a span of one month of its release. The lyrics of the song are penned by Micheal and the music is given by Sharry Nexus.
‘Viah’ is a beautiful Punjabi number by Gold Media that is also available on the music platforms like Spotify, Wynk, Gaana, Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, iTunes, YT Music and many more.
Ieshaan says the success of his music video has motivated him to trust his instincts. “ I was fortunate that I had a project I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for this project. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success of ‘Viah’.”
Stars like Siddhu Moosewala, Himanshi Khurana and Ami Virk all Came forward and shared the beautiful music video on their social media platforms.
On speaking about his next project, Ieshaan mentions ‘I am coming up with a Bollywood song soon and will be starring opposite a famous well known V.J’.
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Knighting his sophomore release on Revealed Recordings, big-room and electro force Plastik Funk returns with his new EP ‘Tribute To Asia’,...read more
MUMBAI: This year, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Saregama, brings back the living legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, along with her...read more
MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, has been impacting the sound of Country music for three decades. His signature sound helped to shape a...read more
MUMBAI: After its release in December, 2020, Mako’s highly anticipated sophomore album Fable has received a full remix package to complement the...read more
MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber opened up to Dixie D'Amelio about her frustrating relationship with the paparazzi. On the April 11 episode of the TikToker's...read more