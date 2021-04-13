For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Apr 2021 13:56 |  By RnMTeam

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal's new music video 'Viah' crosses 16 million views

MUMBAI: Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal who rose to fame from Starplus hit ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ has recently come up with his new music video ‘Viah’ opposite Singer Barbie Maan. The music video is receiving much appreciation from music lovers and has surpassed more than 16 million views in just a span of one month of its release. The lyrics of the song are penned by Micheal and the music is given by Sharry Nexus.

‘Viah’ is a beautiful Punjabi number by Gold Media that is also available on the music platforms like Spotify, Wynk, Gaana, Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, iTunes, YT Music and many more.

Ieshaan says the success of his music video has motivated him to trust his instincts. “ I was fortunate that I had a project I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for this project. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success of ‘Viah’.”

Stars like Siddhu Moosewala, Himanshi Khurana and Ami Virk all Came forward and shared the beautiful music video on their social media platforms.

On speaking about his next project, Ieshaan mentions ‘I am coming up with a Bollywood song soon and will be starring opposite a famous well known V.J’.

