News |  14 Sep 2020 19:04

Barbie Maan to release song 'Cute Jeha'

MUMBAI: Barbie Maan is all set to release “Cute Jeha” featuring Dilpreet Dhillon on 18th September.

Barbie took to social media to update viewers about the release on her official IG page with the song poster, which mentioned,

"WAIT IS OVERE#CUTEJEHA is releasing on 18th September finally.

4 days to go

LET’S GO THANKS to the whole team.

See here:

“Cute Jeha” song was sung by Barbie Maan featuring Dilpreet Dhillon, lyrics was written by Kirat Gill, music by Sharry Nexus and directed by Savio Sandhu.

Stay Tuned for the new song to be released.

