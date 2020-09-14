Barbie Maan to release song 'Cute Jeha'

MUMBAI: Barbie Maan is all set to release “Cute Jeha” featuring Dilpreet Dhillon on 18th September.
Barbie took to social media to update viewers about the release on her official IG page with the song poster, which mentioned,
"WAIT IS OVERE#CUTEJEHA is releasing on 18th September finally.
4 days to go
LET’S GO THANKS to the whole team.
See here:
View this post on Instagram
WAIT IS OVER #CUTEJEHA is releasing on 18th September finally... 4 days to go LET’S GOTHANKS to the whole team @dilpreetdhillon1 sir @sharrynexusofficial @savio.sandhu @kiratgillofficial @yugofficial @ekagergill13 @goldmediaa @tseries.official Special Thanks - @gururandhawa sir , @rajchanana sir & @dilpreetdhillon1 sir
“Cute Jeha” song was sung by Barbie Maan featuring Dilpreet Dhillon, lyrics was written by Kirat Gill, music by Sharry Nexus and directed by Savio Sandhu.
Stay Tuned for the new song to be released.
MUMBAI: World’s Biggest Social media company, Facebook has clarified what an update to terms comiread more
MUMBAI: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced its entry into the regional muread more
MUMBAI: No story has impacted India's 15-second dreams deeper than the recent ban on TikTok,read more
MUMBAI: Bopdrop app is sure to enthrall all the music lovers out there.read more
MUMBAI: It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate.read more
MUMBAI: Even when COVID-19 has temporarily halted our daily activities, the culture of online music festivals has thrived on the contrary, providing...read more
MUMBAI: We all have those tracks we jam on repeat or maybe that one podcast you simply can’t start your day without. Perhaps it’s a song that...read more
MUMBAI: Check out this latest Punjabi song “Aazmayash” sung by Balraj on T-series Apna Punjab Youtube and Facebook Watch here: “Aazmayash” latest...read more
MUMBAI: The musical web series Bandish Bandits has garnered popularity as well as critical acclaim, and creators of the show, Amritpal Singh Bindra...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar "Naam Reprise" teaser video out on Youtube. Watch here: Tulsi updated about "Naam Reprise" teaser videoon her IG page, saying...read more