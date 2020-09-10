For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Sep 2020 19:16 |  By Star Khangrah

Singer Sur: It's my dream to perform in front of a million people one day

MUMBAI: British-singer, songwriter-music producer Sur from London now based in Mumbai happens to create his own commercial music where he derives influences from Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and EDM. Sur was a member of various Bands and live acts of the most remarkably UK based award winning Punjabi Band “Swami”. As a lead singer of Swami Sur has performed across the world. Recently the musician has dropped a new song called 'Asar'.

He revealed he wrote the song trying to think about the way a partner actually makes you feel about yourself.

Watch here:

“’Asar’ means the impact that you create”, added Sur.

“Asar” was the song that got selected in the Sterling Reserve Music Project Organized by Universal Music Group India.

The music video “Asar” was shot during the lockdown making it a wholesome different experience for Sur. While Sur hoped that his onscreen chemistry looks abolutely natural.The film maker Tom Martin helped them creating the video outcome more good. It took them 3 months to make the video recording, editing, writing. He also felt lucky to work with great musician like Bharat Goel, Siddhant Kaushal.

Since Sur was born and brought up from England, he felt bad when his foreign friend would talk about Indian music and laugh and how it used to upset him as he could only think of Indian music being so soulful. He explains on the fact that how Punjabi music can be heard in the clubs of London.

Sur explains his future goals.

“My goal as a musician is to keep on releasing music that I love. It’s my dream to perform in front of a million people one day. I want to see Indian music being played commercially,” he adds.

Sur concludes, “Commercial Bollywood music & Punjabi music is so big under so many people fighting to make inside this industry that we tend to forget own individuality, lose our uniqueness.”

The singer plans to release more music like “Asar” more originals and hopes people will want more music from him and be more active on his social media.

