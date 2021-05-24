Bharat Goel's Ek Bewafaa rules indie music charts

MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song highlights the story of love, lust and betrayal. Interestingly, the track has garnered so much love from music aficionados that it has been on trending list continuously across all platforms.

Sung by debutant singer Sameer Khan and penned by Kaushal Kishore, the track has an impressive music video, featuring Krystle Dsouza, Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia.

Bharat is elated that a track has received so much love. “Recreating an iconic song is never easy, as you’re required to live up to the reputation of the original track, especially when the old track is so loved. Working on Ek Bewafaa was a challenge and seeing the kind of love it has garnered is overwhelming,” says the composer, adding that his version of Ek Bewafaa is emotional, with a sad and betrayal vibe.