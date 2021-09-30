Sachin-Jigar sing a different tune with 'Nahi Jaana'

MUMBAI: For noted music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, it is very important to keep on creating independent music in the present time.
Expressing the same, singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi (of Sachin-Jigar) said: "For me and Jigar, to keep on doing independent songs is very important because we've been serving scripts, directors and the film industry for so long. This whole indie experience is very thrilling because your song is now independent of all these other moving factors."
"Whatever love we have got so far for Nahi Jaana is very satisfying because it's coming from our fans and music lovers. So, lots of independent songs are coming your way," he added.
'Nahi Jaana' is the latest single created by the duo as a tribute to doctors, medical workers and their families who have been sacrificing a lot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Talking about why the song is dedicated to frontline medical workers, Sachin said: "We felt the need to create a romantic song that is purely based on melody, but at the same time, we were also thinking of doing something to pay tribute to the doctors and the medics. Jigar and I have gone through corona, our families also had the virus and we have seen how the medics are working so hard. So, we really wanted to do something for them."
"Not only do we salute doctors but also the many sacrifices their families have to make to keep these guys on the job. I'm really happy that we been able to touch it in a subtle and not a very preachy way," he further expressed.
The music video featuring Sachin-Sanghvi along with Aadil Khan and Esshanya S. Maheshwari, narrates the love story of a newly-married doctor and his wife.
Sung by Sachin, the Sachin-Jigar composition is penned by Siddhant Kaushal.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more
JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more
The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: Digital Content Creator and singer Ahmed Meeran who recently made his playback singing debut with a solo performance in the Tamil Web series...read more
MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks...read more
MUMBAI: Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.read more
MUMBAI: Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani is in India, all set to perform her trending Sinhalese song 'Manike Mage Hithe' live at different venues...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail has completed shooting for the first schedule of the web film titled 'Intention'. As the actress is finding...read more