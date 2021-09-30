For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Sep 2021 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sachin-Jigar sing a different tune with 'Nahi Jaana'

MUMBAI: For noted music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, it is very important to keep on creating independent music in the present time.

Expressing the same, singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi (of Sachin-Jigar) said: "For me and Jigar, to keep on doing independent songs is very important because we've been serving scripts, directors and the film industry for so long. This whole indie experience is very thrilling because your song is now independent of all these other moving factors."

"Whatever love we have got so far for Nahi Jaana is very satisfying because it's coming from our fans and music lovers. So, lots of independent songs are coming your way," he added.

'Nahi Jaana' is the latest single created by the duo as a tribute to doctors, medical workers and their families who have been sacrificing a lot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about why the song is dedicated to frontline medical workers, Sachin said: "We felt the need to create a romantic song that is purely based on melody, but at the same time, we were also thinking of doing something to pay tribute to the doctors and the medics. Jigar and I have gone through corona, our families also had the virus and we have seen how the medics are working so hard. So, we really wanted to do something for them."

"Not only do we salute doctors but also the many sacrifices their families have to make to keep these guys on the job. I'm really happy that we been able to touch it in a subtle and not a very preachy way," he further expressed.

The music video featuring Sachin-Sanghvi along with Aadil Khan and Esshanya S. Maheshwari, narrates the love story of a newly-married doctor and his wife.

Sung by Sachin, the Sachin-Jigar composition is penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sachin-Jigar music Siddhant Kaushal
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2021

Urvashi Rautela and Mohamad Ramadan are all set the have the first concert after Pandemic

MUMBAI: Bollywood's youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is all set to pour her heart out for her fans as she will be performing in a Concert for her successful song "Versace Baby" opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks ago.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Indian vocalist and composer Shilpa Ananth releases new avant-pop single, ‘Fear’

MUMBAI: Dubai-bred and Brooklyn-based singer and composer Shilpa Ananth releases a brand new song ‘Fear’ that showcases her signature style of melding Indian melodies with R’nB, funk, and a touch of pop.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes splits after welcoming baby boy Jason King

MUMBAI: Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2021

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie seen a lot of time together

MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out? According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM, Hungama Artist Aloud tie up to launch 'The Blue Mic' for indie music

MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more

News
Warner Music and JetSynthesys ink exclusive strategic partnership

JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more

News
IPRS to commence License Liya Kya Campaign

The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ahmed Meeran still struggles with notes while singing or recording

MUMBAI: Digital Content Creator and singer Ahmed Meeran who recently made his playback singing debut with a solo performance in the Tamil Web series...read more

2
Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks...read more

3
Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes splits after welcoming baby boy Jason King

MUMBAI: Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.read more

4
'Manike Mage Hithe' first Sri Lankan song to go global: Yohani

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani is in India, all set to perform her trending Sinhalese song 'Manike Mage Hithe' live at different venues...read more

5
Singer-actress Amika Shail gears up for 'Intention'

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail has completed shooting for the first schedule of the web film titled 'Intention'. As the actress is finding...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games