Roshan Prince unveils music video 'Bewafaiyan'

MUMBAI: Latest punjabi song “Bewafaiyan” sung by Roshan Prince featuring Sonal Singh. Its out on Tseries.official youtube and Facebook channel.
Watch here:
The song was penned down and composed by Bunty Bhullar, the music of the song is given by Black Virus.
The song is a soft music with soulful lyrics of happiness, pain, misunderstanding and eternal love
