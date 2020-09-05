For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  05 Sep 2020

Roshan Prince unveils music video 'Bewafaiyan'

MUMBAI: Latest punjabi song “Bewafaiyan” sung by Roshan Prince featuring Sonal Singh. Its out on Tseries.official youtube and Facebook channel.

Watch here:

The song was penned down and composed by Bunty Bhullar, the music of the song is given by Black Virus.

The song is a soft music with soulful lyrics of happiness, pain, misunderstanding and eternal love

Roshan Prince Bewafaiyan Bunty Bhullar Black Virus Sonal Singh
