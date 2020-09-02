For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Sep 2020 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Roshan Prince to release new song

MUMBAI: Actor Roshan Prince is coming up with his new song ‘Bewafaiyan’. The song will be releasing on September 3,on Tseries.official youtube and Facebook channel.

The song will have soft music with soulful lyrics. It was penned down and composed by Bunty Bhullar, the music of the song is given by Black Virus. The song features Sonal Singh.

A short clip of the song “Bewafaiyan” is uploaded on Tseries,official IG page with a caption

Get ready to experience the shades of love @theroshanprince next romantic single #Bewafaiyan

Releasing tomorrow can’t wait!!! Super excited

Do you feel the same?

Check here:

Tags
Roshan Prince Bewafaiyan Bunty Bhullar Black Virus Sonal Singh
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Get ready to groove to BRO - BIG RADIO ONLINE's fun and quirky song that celebrates friendship!

MUMBAI: The fun, inspiring and thought-provoking web radio platform by BIG FM, BRO – BIG Radio Onread more

Press Releases
All About Music: Dissecting trends of the Indian music industry

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of All About Music conference, held virtually from August 18-20, was read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'Big Spotlight' extends reach; available on AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar of read more

News
BIG FM'S interactive show 'BIG SPOTLIGHT' extends reach; now available now AAWAZ.COM in podcast format

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is all set to raise the bar ofread more

News
Radio City celebrates Ganeshotsav with City Cha E- Bappa across Maharashtra and City Ganeshotsava in Bangalore and Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Ganpati Festival every year brings in immense fervor and gusto amongst citizens across thread more

top# 5 articles

1
New Zealand unlocks mindful travel for Indian listeners

MUMBAI: Tourism New Zealand launched a Spotify channel, a second ever from a tourism board on September 1, 2020. The album is called ‘Mindful...read more

2
FOLK ATTACK MUSIC FEST EDITION 2- A platform celebrating the Folk Music of Punjab

MUMBAI: Folk Attack Music Fest is a chance for you to be a part of something that has been long lost. A blend of folk music with your favourite...read more

3
Dua Lipa wishes to form a supergroup with Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa, who is inspired by Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks, thinks that they could create something amazing if they worked together as a trio...read more

4
Composer duo Shashi-Khushi's target is to make good different music

MUMBAI: The powerful singer-composer duo Shashi-Khushi’s most important target is to make good different music together, with different vibes which...read more

5
Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) confirms first speakers for digital conference and announces ADE Specials

MUMBAI: The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the global industry meeting point and citywide festival for electronic music, is to go digital-first for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group