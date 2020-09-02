Roshan Prince to release new song

MUMBAI: Actor Roshan Prince is coming up with his new song ‘Bewafaiyan’. The song will be releasing on September 3,on Tseries.official youtube and Facebook channel.
The song will have soft music with soulful lyrics. It was penned down and composed by Bunty Bhullar, the music of the song is given by Black Virus. The song features Sonal Singh.
A short clip of the song “Bewafaiyan” is uploaded on Tseries,official IG page with a caption
View this post on Instagram
Get Ready to experience the shades of love @theroshanprince 's next romantic single #Bewafaiyan Releasing tomorrow can't wait!!! Super excited Do you feel the same?! . . . @sonalsingh_ @blackvirusmusic @iambuntybhullar #tseriesapnapunjab #newsong #punjabiromanticsong #punjabihits #tseriesapnapunjabofficial
