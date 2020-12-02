For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Dec 2020 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song 'Bewafaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Following the release of her single ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ with Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song.
A joint effort with FunkTub, ‘Bewafaiyaan’ is a Hindi dance track with an animated video that easily compliments the vibe of the song. Shefali’s trendy vocals give the track a perfect flair that’s sure to stick to anyone’s mind. The lyrics of the song were written by noted lyricist and film director Anvita Dutt. While it’s mixed and mastered by Vijay Benegal and Jeremy Hagry respectively. The superwoman inspired animations in the video comes from Rajesh Gawhale, an upcoming animator from Pune.

Shefali Alvares has been known for her playback singing in Bollywood party hits such as ‘O Gujariya’ (Queen), ‘Batameez Dil’ (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), ‘Subah Hone Na De’ (Desi Boyz), ‘Party On My Mind’ (Race 2), ‘G Faad Ke’ (Happy Ending) and ‘Beech Beech
Mein’ (Jab Harry Met Sejal) amongst others.

While FunkTub is a highly sought-after film music composer, having scored his first at a very young age of 16 years. He has composed, collaborated and produced over a 100 scores, with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raazi & Chappak being his most recent release. Shefali Alvares and FunkTub’s, new song Bewafaiyaan is out now and you can watch the music video below:

Tags
Beishqi Galiyaan Benny Dayal Shefali Alvares Bewafaiyan
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2020

Leading Indian musicians reinterpret global artists in "Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals"

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has been unprecedented and the word “reimagination” has inadvertently become its theme. Paytm Insider’s penchant for creative innovation, with Jim Beam’s enthusiasm stirred into the mix, has resulted in the creation of the novel musical property “Jim Beam Originals”.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Crucial to support folk artists: Shaan

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it's crucial for the society to support them in these trying times.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Benny Dayal's new song reminds we are all rockstars of our lives

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal feels the world needs a dose of positivity, and he hopes his latest track “Jee le” does the trick. For the song, Benny has collaborated with composer Raajeev V. Bhalla.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2020

Anahad Foundation collaborates with Believe Entertainment for a fundraiser event - Together, Louder, Stronger

MUMBAI: Upto 20 mainstream and independent, highly talented musician and stars of India like Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, When Chai Met Toast, Bhuvan Bam, Nithyasree Mahadevan and others have come together to support these folk artists, workers, and their families at this critic

read more
News | 21 Sep 2020

Raajeev V Bhalla and Benny Dayal launch song of hope titled,' Jee Le'

MUMBAI: pandemic may not be a laughing matter but composer Raajeev V Bhalla and singer Benny Dayal are on a mission to make the world smile through it. And to build upon the love that already exists.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA accuses Government of Intentionally wiping out the Sector with new restrictions

MUMBAI: Recent Flash Survey of over 400 Businesses by the NTIA & Sprout CRM has shown that 75read more

News
BIG FM CONCLUDES ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’ CAMPAIGN ON A SUCCESSFUL NOTE, RAISES OVER 13 LAKHS FOR CANCER PATIENTS

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more

News
NTIA Statement on Post Lockdown Restrictions Announced by the Prime Minister

MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more

News
Experience the magics of soulful music with Society Tea's #Soundsofsociety season 2, episode 5: 'Wind Blows Where It Wants'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more

News
NTIA Fear Nightclubs will become Extinct in UK Culture

MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more

top# 5 articles

1
Wankelmut Releases 'Sunset' with Kygo collaborator Andrew Jackson

MUMBAI: Berlin-based musician Wankelmut is back on the release radar with ‘Sunset’, the multifaceted DJ/producer’s highly-anticipated eighth original...read more

2
MishCatt, Sofia Reyes and De La Ghetto Drop 'Goofy Part 2' Video

MUMBAI: Latin-American sensations Mishcatt, Sofia Reyes, & De La Ghetto reveal the official music video for their latest single ‘Goofy Part 2’,...read more

3
Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper...read more

4
Singer Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song 'Bewafaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Following the release of her single ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ with Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song.read more

5
Kailash Kher: Spiritual music is an inbuilt channel to be one with God

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has unveiled a spiritual song, and he says such songs are inbuilt channels to be one with God. Kher says the song, titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group