Singer Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song 'Bewafaiyaan'

MUMBAI: Following the release of her single ‘Beishqi Galiyaan’ with Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares is back with a new indie song.

A joint effort with FunkTub, ‘Bewafaiyaan’ is a Hindi dance track with an animated video that easily compliments the vibe of the song. Shefali’s trendy vocals give the track a perfect flair that’s sure to stick to anyone’s mind. The lyrics of the song were written by noted lyricist and film director Anvita Dutt. While it’s mixed and mastered by Vijay Benegal and Jeremy Hagry respectively. The superwoman inspired animations in the video comes from Rajesh Gawhale, an upcoming animator from Pune.

Shefali Alvares has been known for her playback singing in Bollywood party hits such as ‘O Gujariya’ (Queen), ‘Batameez Dil’ (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), ‘Subah Hone Na De’ (Desi Boyz), ‘Party On My Mind’ (Race 2), ‘G Faad Ke’ (Happy Ending) and ‘Beech Beech

Mein’ (Jab Harry Met Sejal) amongst others.

While FunkTub is a highly sought-after film music composer, having scored his first at a very young age of 16 years. He has composed, collaborated and produced over a 100 scores, with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raazi & Chappak being his most recent release. Shefali Alvares and FunkTub’s, new song Bewafaiyaan is out now and you can watch the music video below: