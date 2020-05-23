RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2020

Party Sharty: Money Sondh unites Rubina Bajwa,Upasna Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Smeep Kang, Ashok Mastie and other Punjabi stars for his motivational song

MUMBAI: Money Sondh’s ‘Party Sharty’ is out and ruling the music charts. The song was expected to be a grooving number, which it indeed is; however, it is more about motivation.

Amid lockdown, a number of multi starrer songs have been released. On one hand, a number of them have been motivational tracks, and on the other, songs like ‘Nach Nach’ by Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk’s ‘Tod Da e Dil’ made the audience groove. Now another such number has hit the music charts, Titled ‘Party Sharty’, the song is by Money Sondh, and features a number of Pollywood stars. The song has been written, composed, sung and as well as the music has done by Money Sondh.

The song features not just one but more than 15 Punjabi stars who shot their videos while at their respective home. Faces that featured in the song are Rohit Kumar, Money Sondh, Ashok Mastie, Kulraj Randhawa, Preet Anand, Rubina bajwa, Kuwar virk, Munish Sahni, Ajay Hooda, Upasana Singh, Smeep Kang, Seema Kaushal, Loveneet Kaur, Dilbagh Singh, Paramveer Singh, Radha Bhatt, Naresh Gosain, Mushtaq Khan, Poppy Jabbal, Gurpreet Sondh and Sakshi Maggoo. With this they are entertaining their fans, while following social distancing.

Money Sondh is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to entertain people with his ‘Golden Voice’. In the spam of 58 days, since the lockdown has been imposed Money Sondh has released total of 8 songs till now. The songs are ‘Corona Virus’ a song to educate people about Corona Virus, ‘Salina’ a happy go romantic number, ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ a religious shabad to spread positivity among the world, ‘Khush Reh Lenna’ a sad song, ‘Maa’ a cover song which he dedicated to all the mothers on the eve of Mothers Day and followed by ‘Honsla Na Chhadin’ which he did with Ashok Mastie.

On speaking of his current and previous songs, Money Sondh said, “I am trying my best to keep the entire worlds spirits up. I have been entertaining people by releasing back to back songs every now and then during the lockdown as to spread positivity during the time of corona virus.”

He added, “Dedicated to uplift the spirit of life due to COVID19, the song motivates us to stay strong and once everything gets back to normal, we can live our life the way we used to. The concept of ‘Party Sharty’ was that of Rohit Kumar from whose banner ‘Rangrezaa Films’ the song has been released and is doing wonders. I am obliged that I got a chance to work with all the respected people from the Pollywood fraternity. I’ll be releasing more such songs in near future so as to spread love, positivity and prosperity.”

Money Sondh Kuwar Virk COVID19
