Money Sondh: Incorporates true feelings of the lovers in 'Khush Reh Lenna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Money Sondh who is famously known as “The Golden Voice” has added another song in his cap “Khush Reh Lenna” featuring the beautiful Tik Tok star Anzi Bhandari under the label Weez Muzic.

The song video has been produced by Vineet Kumar and has been shot by Weez Productions FZ LLC which based out of Dubai and directed by Gurpreet Sondh. “Khush Reh Lenna” was written by Happy Randhawa.

Money Sondh said that the song incorporates true feelings of the lovers. Every love story has its own flaws but it's very difficult to feel the depth of true love. “'Khush reh lenna’ evolves around all the couples who have faced one sided love so this one is for all the lovers who have gone through such a breakdown and lately came over it by understanding their partners view point”.

“The song showcases the pain, love and the sad moment which goes on and according to me it's part of universe” he adds.

Watch here:

The “Naukar Vahuti Da” singer always felt light spirit and fun to record and shoot his own songs. While recording he and Happy Randhawa always kept a watch on every inch of the words so as to make it feel real. Shooting of this song was done in Dubai well before lockdown since they can't shoot any new songs so he planned to release this song amid lockdown.

Sharing how the title of the song “Khush Reh Lenna” resonate the song, “It replicates that how can someone be happy by knowing the fact that their partner is unhappy. So, the song shows the true feeling of the girl as she is sad seeing her partner busy all the time. In the song the girl is trying to express that how she feels when she is not getting that love, care, importance which she gives to him. The song goes in the same flow of a girl's sacrifice and how ignorant she feels while his partner is with him”.

“While making music my main focus is to concentrate on the feeling of a song. My music should touch the heart of people and if it then there is no point of that particular song” exclaimed the singer when asked his style of music.

Further, the singer expresses that whether it be a dance number, romantic or sad, he thinks every human has that tendency to attach and feel the vibe of the song so that one can relate it to their real life. As for him, he first feels it by myself and then take a step ahead to finalise his songs.

The “Ankhiyaan” singer has unveiled that he is working on a Hindi song. There's a song “Fabulous look” which shall be releasing anytime soon followed by many more which will be releasing during the lockdown, so as to keep the people entertained.

“I would suggest everyone to be safe from the pandemic and use all the desired precautions. Take care of yourself, your family, loved ones, spread love and not corona”

