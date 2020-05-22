RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2020 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Cricketer Irfan Pathan launches the song composed by singer & composer DJ Sheizwood "Kasht Mita Do Sai Nath"

MUMBAI: A musical saga to seek the blessings of baba to help his devotees during corona pandemic. The whole world is reeling from the threat of the coronavirus. COVID19 has caused unprecedented disruption. As devotees of Sai Nath, we turn to him in times of fear and uncertainty as we do in times of joy and celebrations.

As we pray for his heart of love, mercy and truth to dwell in us and show us how to face the challenges posed by the new coronavirus, Manik Soni , Sachin Jain , Fairoz Khan, Singer, Ashish Chandra (Shastri Ji), DJ Sheizwood, Lyrics- Tejinder Chawla bring to you a musical saga “KASHT MITA DO SAI NATH” in the form of therapy and prayer which can help & guide us to fight this global pandemic situation with strength and belief.

Watch here:

Dj Sheizwood says “Sai Baba traveled through towns and villages curing every disease and illness. Come to our aid now, in the midst of the global spread of the coronavirus, that we may experience your healing love. Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health through quality medical care. Heal us from our fear, which prevents nations from working together and neighbors from helping one another,I am glad that Irfan Pathan has come forward and has launched our soulful bhajan .”

Producers Manik Soni , Sachin Jain , Fairoz Khan elaborate by saying “Many people feel powerless in the face of this pandemic. Baba allows the good that we do, our prayer and our actions, to make a positive impact. Let us call upon him, firmly rooted in prayer with an intention to provide helpful guidance to our brothers and sisters”

Presented by Vimal Malu,Produced by - Manik Soni , Sachin Jain , Fairoz Khan, Singer - Ashish Chandra (Shastri Ji), Music - DJ Sheizwood, Lyrics- Tejinder Chawla

Baba in place of this global pandemic give us your peace & blessings seek all.

