Electronic music industry unites to stage the world’s largest DJ live stream in aid of COVID-19 emergency appeal

MUMBAI: Mixcloud and Nightmares On Wax are just two of the dance music industry heavyweights backing the world’s largest-ever simultaneous live stream DJ event in aid of the Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) COVID-19 Emergency Appeal.

Set For Love is the brainchild of charity LNADJ to help raise money for those suffering from the impact of coronavirus in Africa and other developing countries.

The 72-hour extravaganza will draw together an expected collective of thousands of DJs across the globe, in the first few hours thousands of DJ’s signed up. The dance music marathon will see DJs simultaneously get in the mix from 12am (GMT) on Friday 8th May until midnight (GMT) on Sunday 10th May.

‘Set For Love’ as the LNADJ charity initiative is widely known, is already gaining rapid interest from Australia to Ibiza and brings together the cream of the electronic music world to help those suffering in lockdown. Bedroom and A-list DJs, promoters, producers and record labels are all pledging their time, support and live sets for this unique, industry-first event.

Jonny Lee, Founder of LNADJ said: “The idea for ‘Set for Love’ Live Streams has been born out of the adversity our partners in developing countries are facing during these challenging and unprecedented times. We work with organisations helping the most vulnerable and they have been drastically affected by lockdown. In some of these communities, a day without work means a day without food.

“In this current moment, we were able to contemplate the most effective and simple way for LNADJ and the dance music community to come together and make an urgently needed difference in such a beautiful way. We’re calling on DJs of all levels, whether amateur or professional, to get involved. The same goes for promoters, record labels and all within the electronic music industry. Whether you’re streaming to thousands of fans or your friends and family, you really can make a difference. Just £20 can feed a family in Uganda for a month.”

With some big DJ names soon to be confirmed in the build-up to the event, LNADJ can reveal that Mixcloud, Point Blank, Loopmasters, Loopcloud, Audiolock, Brighton Music Conference, Data Transmission, Funktion One, DanceTV, Izotope and Mixmasters are amongst those backing the campaign already.

After originally launching at Las Dalias in Ibiza 2019, Set For Love featured 30 of the island’s most popular resident DJs donating a set for charitable causes. All of the money raised from tickets went to building freshwater wells in India and Africa.

Over the last 10 years, LNADJ has supported children in crisis across the world, linking their love of dance music with various grassroots projects to help those in need. The foundation’s original aim of creating positive change through harnessing the energy of the dance music world has skyrocketed into a diverse and expressive foundation, that has been supported by the likes of Carl Cox, Fat Boy Slim, Eats Everything and many more.

Now the charity is giving all involved in the electronic music industry the chance to unite again, by streaming their Set For Love and having fun whilst raising much needed funds for the LNADJ COVID-19 Emergency Appeal. Those looking to take part, can simply register at www.setforlove.org, choose the hour(s) they want to broadcast their set, choose the platform they want to broadcast it from and share the LNADJ fundraising link setforlove.org. The sets will then be streamed simultaneously all weekend long, with DJs sharing the link for their fans, friends, and family to donate and spread the hashtag #setforlove.

Last Night A DJ Saved My Life is a registered charity in England & Wales no 1142478.