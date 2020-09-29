For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Sep 2020 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Brighton Music Conference and British Airways I360 support #Wemakeevents with exclusive Djs sets from the viewing tower

MUMBAI: On Wednesday 30th September, Brighton’s iconic beachfront viewing tower, British Airways i360 will support the #wemakeevents activation in collaboration with the Brighton Music Conference. Having morphed from a hybrid to a virtual event, after the latest restrictions, BMC will support the campaign, with DJ’s Darius Syrossian and Alan Fitzpatrick performing on the glowing red pod from from 6.30-9.30pm with their sets being recorded and available for everyone to watch on Thursday as part of their event line up.

Billy Mauseth, from Brighton Music Conference said:

“It’s been a tough year for our event like many others in our sector and we are really happy to be supporting this campaign to bring the city’s event industry together and highlight the talented people working in our industry who are unable to work at the moment and need support.”

Tomorrow will see Brighton’s seafront light up red from the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower to the Palace Pier and beyond in solidarity for everyone in the events industry affected by Covid-19. The activity includes all aspects of the industry from conferences, festivals, live music, exhibitions and begins in New Zealand to then travel around the world in local time.

Jacqui Partridge, from Partridge Events added:

“it’s great to have the Brighton Music Conference on board bringing together live, electronic and conferences all together for this campaign.”

The Brighton activation is spearheaded by a core group of event professionals including the founder of creative event producers Partridge Events, Jacqui Partridge and Ian Silcock, Ian Baird founder of EPIC and Whiskey Bravo Productions and John Wallis from Reveries Events.

Each year Brighton hosts over 14 major events including Pride which contributes £20.5 million to the local economy and hosts 450,000 people over the weekend. A destination city for politicians, entertainment and music lovers, the Brighton Centre alone hosts 90 live events throughout the year for 250,000 people and 30 conferences and exhibitions for 50,000.

The City also hosts a range of festivals from the Fringe, to food and new music with the Great Escape Festival utilising over 80 venues to showcase unsigned bands plus Paddle Around the Pier, the largest free beach festival in Europe. Sporting events are also a feature with the marathon, half marathon and triathlon.

Anyone can get involved from home on 30th by signing up to www.wemakeevents.com to receive information and ideas in support of the campaign.

How people can get involved:

1.  Join the Facebook pages ‘We Make Events Campaign’ and invite peers.  Use #WeMakeEvents #RedAlert #Lightitinred on social posts.

2.  Follow @WeMakeEventsOfficial on Instagram and Twitter.

3.  Venues and businesses, can download the #WeMakeEvents logo, print it out and place it in the business to highlight the cause.

a.  Take a picture and post on personal social media channels using #WeMakeEvents #RedAlert #Lightitinred and on the Facebook page ‘We Make Events Campaign’

4.  Facebookers can add the ‘We Make Events’ logo to their profile picture.

5.  Make a donation or buy some We Make Events merchandise. 80% of profit goes to industry charities to support those suffering from financial hardship. Go to: www.wemakeevents.com

Apple Original Films, Billie Eilish announce documentary feature film
Photo credit: Kenneth Cappello

MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more

News
Sacha Lord Joins Night Time Industries Association Board

MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more

News
JioSaavn Podcast Week 2020: New Show launches and week-long celebration for users and creators

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s largest music and audio streaming service, has been at the forefront oread more

News
On Mann ki Baat PM Modi hails passage of farm bills

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 69th edition of the popular radiread more

News
Odisha to hold 'Radio Pathashala' for school students in view of Covid-19

MUMBAI: Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19, Odisha Government has come up with read more

