Brighton Music Conference virtual success and all cntent now available on demand

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), successfully hosted BMC20 Virtual last week, on 1st and 2nd of October. All of the live streamed panel discussions, keynotes and artist interviews are all now available to watch back for free & on demand via the BMC website - https://bit.ly/BMC20_ondemand.
After many changes to the program due to Government guidelines the BMC Team, successfully put together a program that included many of the industries top DJ’s and artists, as well as leading businesses and professionals including; AFEM, Alon Shulman, Audiolock, Beatport, BIMM, Carl Cox, Carl Loben, CMU, Darius Syrossian, DJ Paulette, DJ Mag, DJ Rap, Fatboy Slim, Heiko Hoffman, Jaguar, Josh Butler, Jumpin’ Jack Frost, Krafty Kuts, Nicole Mouldaber, NTIA, Rowetta, RSH Audio, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Stanton Warriors, Stuart Knight, Toolroom Records, Ultra Music and many more.
“A massive thank you! We have been overwhelmed by all of the support and feedback on the event so far and it has made all the hard work and challenges we faced this year worthwhile. We just wanted to bring people together and deliver content would benefit people working in our industry and we are proud of what the team has achieved in delivering the conference online instead of in the usual way as a physical event with an audience. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in person in 2021. #WeAreViable” The BMC Team
Day 1 of the conference program kicked off with Carl Cox live from Australia in conversation with Alon Shulman, with other keynote interviews from Sister Bliss (Faithless) and Brighton’s own Fatboy Slim. Other panels included; Strategies for Diversity & Inclusion in Electronic Music, presented by AFEM, The Music Mission presented by AudioLock, Raving, Race and Responsibility presented by shesaid.so & Skiddle, Mental Health & Wellbeing Post-Lockdown, presented by DJ MAG & a:live and Ultra Music talking about A&R.
Day 2 covered more of the important issues in dance music such as How The Industry Is Tackling The Climate Crisis, presented by AFEM, Black Representation in Dance Music presented by DJ Mag, Music Data Discovery & Innovation, presented by CMU and Heiko Hoffman presented Beatport’s Annual Report. Nicole Moudaber featured in a keynote interview with Data Transmission Radio and there was a lively producer Q&A featuring DJ Rap, Jay Hill (Hot Creations / Superfreq), Josh Butler and Krafty Kuts with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), wrapping things up discussing the Global Impact of Covid on the Dancefloor.
In addition to the conference program BMC also hosted exclusive dj sets in partnership with Beatport on the i360 Viewing Tower overlooking Brighton seafront, which also supported the Brighton #WeMakeEvents campaign. DJs performing on the pod included; Alan Fitzpatrick, Darius Syrossian b2b Ben Stirling, Hannah Wants, Sister Bliss (Faithless) and Josh Butler, East End Dubs and Seb Zito all playing back to back.
Watch DJ streams here:
Faithless:
Alan Fitzpatrick:
Hannah Wants:
Darius Syrossian b2b Ben Stirling:
Do Not Sleep with East End Dubs b2b Seb Zito b2b Josh Butler:
MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and composer Nikk, who had recently launched a single Hosh with actress Mahira Sharma, is all set to now release another...read more
MUMBAI: It's Lizaa Malik" birthday today and she would be donating an undisclosed amount to people suffering from cancer in andheri suburbs. She...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official. She has finally come out in the open to...read more
MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor is a British born Indian who has been working on his craft for many years. In a very small time, he has gained great success by...read more
MUMBAI: This year, Rahul Jain has entertained us with so many different melodies, and every track of his had a unique approach to touch our hearts....read more