News |  10 Oct 2020 11:15 |  By RnMTeam

Brighton Music Conference virtual success and all cntent now available on demand

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), successfully hosted BMC20 Virtual last week, on 1st and 2nd of October. All of the live streamed panel discussions, keynotes and artist interviews are all now available to watch back for free & on demand via the BMC website - https://bit.ly/BMC20_ondemand.

After many changes to the program due to Government guidelines the BMC Team, successfully put together a program that included many of the industries top DJ’s and artists, as well as leading businesses and professionals including; AFEM, Alon Shulman, Audiolock, Beatport, BIMM, Carl Cox, Carl Loben, CMU, Darius Syrossian, DJ Paulette, DJ Mag, DJ Rap, Fatboy Slim, Heiko Hoffman, Jaguar, Josh Butler, Jumpin’ Jack Frost, Krafty Kuts, Nicole Mouldaber, NTIA, Rowetta, RSH Audio, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Stanton Warriors, Stuart Knight, Toolroom Records, Ultra Music and many more.

“A massive thank you! We have been overwhelmed by all of the support and feedback on the event so far and it has made all the hard work and challenges we faced this year worthwhile. We just wanted to bring people together and deliver content would benefit people working in our industry and we are proud of what the team has achieved in delivering the conference online instead of in the usual way as a physical event with an audience. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in person in 2021. #WeAreViable” The BMC Team

Day 1 of the conference program kicked off with Carl Cox live from Australia in conversation with Alon Shulman, with other keynote interviews from Sister Bliss (Faithless) and Brighton’s own Fatboy Slim. Other panels included; Strategies for Diversity & Inclusion in Electronic Music, presented by AFEM, The Music Mission presented by AudioLock, Raving, Race and Responsibility presented by shesaid.so & Skiddle, Mental Health & Wellbeing Post-Lockdown, presented by DJ MAG & a:live and Ultra Music talking about A&R.

Day 2 covered more of the important issues in dance music such as How The Industry Is Tackling The Climate Crisis, presented by AFEM, Black Representation in Dance Music presented by DJ Mag, Music Data Discovery & Innovation, presented by CMU and Heiko Hoffman presented Beatport’s Annual Report. Nicole Moudaber featured in a keynote interview with Data Transmission Radio and there was a lively producer Q&A featuring DJ Rap, Jay Hill (Hot Creations / Superfreq), Josh Butler and Krafty Kuts with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), wrapping things up discussing the Global Impact of Covid on the Dancefloor.

In addition to the conference program BMC also hosted exclusive dj sets in partnership with Beatport on the i360 Viewing Tower overlooking Brighton seafront, which also supported the Brighton #WeMakeEvents campaign. DJs performing on the pod included; Alan Fitzpatrick, Darius Syrossian b2b Ben Stirling, Hannah Wants, Sister Bliss (Faithless) and Josh Butler, East End Dubs and Seb Zito all playing back to back.

Watch DJ streams here:

Faithless:

Alan Fitzpatrick:

Hannah Wants:

Darius Syrossian b2b Ben Stirling:

Do Not Sleep with East End Dubs b2b Seb Zito b2b Josh Butler:

Brighton Music Conference DJ Rap DJ Mag
