RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Apr 2020 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Telemachus announces forthcoming album 'Boring & Weird Historical Music'

MUMBAI: South London avant-garde producer Telemachus is set to release his new album ‘Boring & Weird Historical Music’ on 22nd May via High Focus Records. Ahead of the release, today he reveals first single ‘Beaten Gold’ ft Penelope Oddity. The album follows the narrative of a peculiar parable written by Telemachus (loosely based on Vietnamese folk tales) - and read by Indian actor Subhash Chander. The stories lead character, Uncle Som, is first introduced at the start of the record where the narrator likens his skin to ‘Beaten Gold’.

Watch here:

Growing up in South London at the turn of the millennium, a youthful Telemachus soaked up the frequencies of late-night Choice FM and underground pirate radio, falling deeply in love with Hip-Hop, Jungle, Dancehall, 2 Step and Grime. As a result, he fell into the UK Rap scene and went on to spend years producing under the pseudonym Chemo. Renowned as a hard worker with a keen ear for the unusual, Chemo could count cult icons such as; Jehst, Roots Manuva and High Focus Records as family.

His relationship with High Focus goes back many years and he has mixed and mastered almost all High Focus records to date as well as producing for Jam Baxter, Dirty Dike, Rag’n’Bone Man, Onoe Caponoe & TrueMendous amongst others. Outside of the label, Chemo has played a crucial part in pioneering the new generation of UK Rap and Hip-Hop and has been recognised consistently as one of the most prolific producers of his time. 

Tags
Telemachus album Boring & Weird Historical Music Jam Baxter Dirty Dike Rag’n’Bone Man Onoe Caponoe TrueMendous Beaten Gold Penelope Oddity
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez to give part of album sales to COVID-19 relief fund

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez will be releasing a new Deluxe Edition of her new album "Rare" with a portion of the proceeds going to the COVID-19 relief fund.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Yuksek unveils new studio album 'NOSSO RITMO'

The result of three years of experimentation and collaboration for no other purpose than shared pleasure, NOSSO RITMO marks a turning point in the story of Yuksek, that of independence and letting go.  Detailing how the album came together, Yuksek explains “after the release of my last record I t

read more
News | 25 Feb 2020

Shawn Mendes is working on his fourth album

MUMBAI: The “señorita” Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has announced that he is collaborating for a new album.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2019

Kavita Seth believes in reviving 'old literature'

MUMBAI: Singer Kavita Seth, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry, has been very vocal about her love for sufi music and ancient poems. She is one of the very few Bollywood singers who is know as much for her independent music as for her work in the industry.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

Karan Johar unveils Karsh Kale, Amaan and Ayaan Ali's new album

MUMBAI: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's two sons Amaan and Ayaan have taken the legacy of their father forward by making their mark in the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music Broadcast Limited ranks fourth, one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

MUMBAI: As per the Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Music Broadcaread more

News
BIG FM launches “Onward and Upward – The Big FM Morning Show - The Lockdown Series” with an aim to upskill and empower its workforce

MUMBAI: In its endeavor to keep employees motivated and prepared during the time of a nationwide read more

News
Warner Music Group's art music division enters global partnership with Fred Rogers Productions for 'Daniel Tiger's neighborhood'

MUMBAI: read more

News
Songs are trending TikTok much before their release date

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, the internet-famous dancer Toosie received a message “Drake hit me upread more

News
Apple Watch owners can now use Siri voice assistant to control Spotify

MUMBAI: The new update in the streaming service’s features is possible due to the changes made tread more

top# 5 articles

1
COVID-19 inspires a prayer song

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi has teamed up with singer Brijesh Shandilya, who has sung in films like "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "...read more

2
Selena Gomez: US was 'formed by those who came from other countries'

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has challenged US President Donald Trump and his administration to do better on the issue of immigration.Gomez told the...read more

3
Martin Jensen to play 5-hour 'Me, Myself, Online' liveset from Telia Parken stadium this friday

MUMBAI: As one of Denmark’s biggest artists with over 1 billion streams and a #45 placing in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s Poll, Martin Jensen is...read more

4
Laidback Luke's Mixmash Records present: The Quarantine Series

MUMBAI: Laidback Luke's imprint Mixmash Records shows its support to artists during times where COVID-19 has the world under its control with the...read more

5
How to use a coffee-maker

Coffee is one of the world's most widely used drink with more than 400 billion cups consumed annually. This is enjoyed as part of a safe, balanced...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group