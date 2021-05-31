Dua Lipa's next album will be completely different

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has big plans!
The 25-year-old "Don't Start Now" pop superstar already has a third album in mind, Warner Records'
“It’s ‘The Terminator’ of albums, it just cannot be stopped!” said the label exec of her award-winning 2020 studio album, Future Nostalgia.
“Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same."
That said, Dua is “already thinking” about her third album and is planning to pull off “something completely different and at scale.”
“She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done! You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows. She’s taking time to fully realize the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”
Dua recently performed at the 2021 BRITs, where she made a political statement.
