Kississippi announces new album 'Mood Ring', releases single and video "Big Dipper"

MUMBAI: For Kississippi's Zoe Reynolds (she/her), 'Mood Ring' has been a long time in the making. The last five years have taken the young songwriter through every colour and mood imaginable, a range of emotions flooding the creative process at every turn. This new album is a true product of Zoe stepping outside of her comfort zone despite it all––no more waiting her turn. To celebrate the album announcement, Kississippi has released her second single off the album, an introspective track "Big Dipper". Pre-order 'Mood Ring' here smarturl.it/kissy and watch "Big Dipper" here.
Written and recorded everywhere from her hometown of Philadelphia to Los Angeles, 'Mood Ring' came to life over the last two years with the help of collaborators Andy Park (Death Cab For Cutie, Princess Nokia) Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst), Derek Ted, Bartees Strange, Al Menne (Great Grandpa), and more.
Since 2014, Zoe has been making music under the Kississippi moniker, but her debut full-length 'Sunset Blush' represented a significant change for the artist. Following a series of demo releases and EPs including the 2016 standout 'We Have No Future, We’re All Doomed', Reynolds had finally found her voice, calling the album an honest recognition of the music she always wanted to make.
Now, with 'Mood Ring' on the way, Kississippi will use that voice to once again let the world know just what she’s made of.
1. We're So In Tune
2. Moonover
3. Dreams With You
4. Around Your Room
5. Heaven
6. Twin Flame
7. Play Til You Win
8. Wish I Could Tell You
9. Big Dipper
10. Hellbeing
Watch the video for "Big Dipper" here
Pre-order 'Mood Ring' here: smarturl.it/kissy
