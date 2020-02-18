Mumbai Fuzikk - A Contemporary Classical fusion ensemble to perform in Taal Yatra - A Journey of Rhythm

MUMBAI: ‘Mumbai Fuzikk - A Contemporary Classical Fusion Ensemble’ spearheaded by Tabla maestro Aditya Kalyanpur accompanied by A young and dynamic group of talented musicians – Aditya Kalyanpur (Tabla), Shikarnaad Qureshi (Djembe/Percussion), Manas Kumar (Violin), Varad Kathapurkar(Flute), Prashant Ohol (Keyboard) to perform in Taal Yatra presented by Horizon Events. This event will be held at Acharya Atre Rangmandir, Kalyan (West) on 22nd February 2020 from 8.45 p.m. onwards.

About Mumbai Fuzikk

'Mumbai Fuzikk’ inspired by the beautiful Mumbai city and its numerous landmarks. Tabla maestro Aditya Kalyanpur formed this band a decade ago. He set out to do something that has never been done, with backgrounds as diverse as the instruments they wield, Aditya Kalyanpur, sets the foundation within and against the young versatile western percussionist Shikarnaad Qureshi. Violin Prodigy Manas Kumar on the Violin sets a wondrous texture. Flute wonder Varad Kathapurkar beautifully compliments the ensemble with elegance and power. Young Keys maestro Prashant Ohol is an added attraction on Keyboard. The end result is the culmination of strength, beauty, and creativity. Blending tradition with a contemporary touch has been the forte of this fabulous band. Presenting diversified elements that encompasses various genres of music; Mumbai Fuzikk endeavors to reach the soul of every listener in the audience.

Taal Yatra- A journey of Rhythm will consist of Two Sessions

First Session – Tabla Sahavadan (Jugalbandi) by Yashwant Vaishnav and Swapnil Bhise

Second Session - Mumbai Fuzikk - A Contemporary Classical Fusion Ensemble by Aditya Kalyanpur, (Tabla), Shikarnaad Qureshi (Djembe/Percussion), Manas Kumar (Violin), Varad Kathapurkar(Flute), Prashant Ohol (Keyboard).

EVENT DETAILS

WHERE: Acharya Atre Rangmandir, Kalyan (West).

WHEN: 22nd February 2020

TIME: 8.45 P.M. ONWARDS

TICKETS: Available on https://ticketees.com/dramadetails/Talyatra

Or call Prashant – 9820578298 / Swapnil - 9820232659 for tickets

Ticket Rates – Rs. 300/- and Rs. 200/- respectively.