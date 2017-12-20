Insync founder Ratish Tagde to perform at 'Pratahswar'

MUMBAI: The 91st Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad will bring renowned violinist Ratish Tagde accompanied by Aditya Kalyanpur on tabla.

Tagde is a corporate professional and a refined musician. He began his training under the guidance of his father S. V. Tagde. He initially started learning the tabla but moved on to play the violin. Apart from being a performer, he earned his undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in music. Tagde has performed in prestigious shows in India and abroad. He is the founder of the channel ‘Insync’ and is the President of Musician’s Federation of India – affiliated to International Federation of Musicians and Member of International Music Council (Paris). In acknowledgment of his contributions to Indian classical music, Tagde was awarded the National Excellence Awards and Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award in 2015.

He will be a fresh addition to Pratahswar as the property has never repeated any artiste in all its concerts till date. It has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee, Niladri Kumar and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande N. Rajam and Rahul Sharma to name a few. Pratahswar is considered to be a “Brand Event” in the world of Indian Classical Music having built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.

The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on 24 December 2017 at 6:30 am. This is a non-ticketed concert and open to all. The event is exclusively supported by Tata Capital.