The GenX tabla players wishes Ustadji a Happy Birthday

MUMBAI: Ustad Zakir Hussain, a name that has become synonymous with tabla, celebrates his 67th birthday today. While he is gone to conquer the rhythm world across the globe, back home the young and happening tabla players wish their idol a very happy birthday.

Ishaan Ghosh

Ustad Zakir Hussain is one of the most iconic musicians of all times and who has not been inspired by his phenomenal artistry. His path-breaking body of work has opened new vistas for artistes to explore. He has this rare ability to not only communicate intensely through his art but also connect with his fans on a personal level. I have grown up listening to his thrilling performances and feel blessed to have received his continued affection. Happy Birthday to the legend.

Rohen Bose

Ustad Zakir Hussain is probably one of those foremost tabla players of his generation who repeatedly established the importance and the concept of sound. Coming up with this concept and then being vocal about it, at that point of time was extremely brave and a modernity in itself. I guess this modern thought is a blessing for our generation and we really look forward to come across such thoughts again, by walking on his path. Wishing him a very happy birthday.

Shubh Maharaj

Ustad Zakir Hussain is a complete institute in himself. Watching him has always been a constant learning process, whatever he does. Tabla, without him definitely wouldn't have been what it is today globally. His existence is not less than a boon for Hindustani music. We and all other tabla players of coming generations would be indebted forever for his contribution. Pranam to the legend on his birthday.

Ojas Adhiya

The word ‘tabla’ is synonymous with Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. I was inspired to play tabla by Ustadji when I saw him first on Indian television in the Taj Mahal tea ad. He is an inspiration to many, not only as a musician but also as a down to earth humble human being. I grew up listening to his concerts, observed his music and his style of playing not only in Indian Classical Music but also in Fusion, Ghazals, Natyasangeet, Jazz, Blues and Bollywood genres of music. This gave me a different dimension to study Tabla and broadened my perspective. I am blessed to be born in this generation and have blessings of Ustadji. Music is spirituality, spirituality is attached to Gods and Goddesses, and if any God ever played the tabla it would be like Ustadji. On his birthday I only wish him abundance of happiness, good health and peace. Keep inspiring us as always.

Aditya Kalyanpur

Wishing the living legend Ustad Zakir Hussainji many happy returns of the day. He has been my hero, my inspiration, my icon since my childhood.

Radioandmusic too wishes the legendary tabla player a very happy birthday.