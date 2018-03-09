RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2018 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

The GenX tabla players wishes Ustadji a Happy Birthday

MUMBAI: Ustad Zakir Hussain, a name that has become synonymous with tabla, celebrates his 67th birthday today.  While he is gone to conquer the rhythm world across the globe, back home the young and happening tabla players wish their idol a very happy birthday.

Ishaan Ghosh

Ustad Zakir Hussain is one of the most iconic musicians of all times and who has not been inspired by his phenomenal artistry. His path-breaking body of work has opened new vistas for artistes to explore. He has this rare ability to not only communicate intensely through his art but also connect with his fans on a personal level. I have grown up listening to his thrilling performances and feel blessed to have received his continued affection. Happy Birthday to the legend.

Rohen Bose

Ustad Zakir Hussain is probably one of those foremost tabla players of his generation who repeatedly established the importance and the concept of sound. Coming up with this concept and then being vocal about it, at that point of time was extremely brave and a modernity in itself. I guess this modern thought is a blessing for our generation and we really look forward to come across such thoughts again, by walking on his path. Wishing him a very happy birthday.

Shubh Maharaj 

Ustad Zakir Hussain is a complete institute in himself. Watching him has always been a constant learning process, whatever he does. Tabla, without him definitely wouldn't have been what it is today globally. His existence is not less than a boon for Hindustani music. We and all other tabla players of coming generations would be indebted forever for his contribution. Pranam to the legend on his birthday.

Ojas Adhiya

The word ‘tabla’ is synonymous with Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. I was inspired to play tabla by Ustadji when I saw him first on Indian television in the Taj Mahal tea ad. He is an inspiration to many, not only as a musician but also as a down to earth humble human being. I grew up listening to his concerts, observed his music and his style of playing not only in Indian Classical Music but also in Fusion, Ghazals, Natyasangeet, Jazz, Blues and Bollywood genres of music. This gave me a different dimension to study Tabla and broadened my perspective. I am blessed to be born in this generation and have blessings of Ustadji. Music is spirituality, spirituality is attached to Gods and Goddesses, and if any God ever played the tabla it would be like Ustadji. On his birthday I only wish him abundance of happiness, good health and peace. Keep inspiring us as always.

Aditya Kalyanpur 

Wishing the living legend Ustad Zakir Hussainji many happy returns of the day. He has been my hero, my inspiration, my icon since my childhood.

Radioandmusic too wishes the legendary tabla player a very happy birthday.

Tags
Ustad Zakir Hussain Ishaan Ghosh Rohen Bose Shubh Maharaj Ojas Adhiya Aditya Kalyanpur tabla
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2018

I think India will be open for Jazz as an art form: Makoto Nakamura

MUMBAI: One of the best examples of global confluence would be, Jazz, an American art form will be presented in India by two Japanese artiste and an American artist. This is nothing but a happy coincidence.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

'Glad to see tabla making inroads into global music scene'

MUMBAI: Many remember him from the popular 1990s ‘Wah Ustaad commercial of Taj Tea where as a young boy, he sits alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain, playing the tabla with much effervescence.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2017

Zakir Hussain to perform at UPAJ's next edition

MUMBAI: The popular program with popular artists UPAJ, which saw a house full board last year, is back with some of the legendary names like, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, prodigal sitarist Niladri Kumar, skilled keyboardist Zubin Balaporia and the young, talented bass player Mohini Dey.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2017

Insync founder Ratish Tagde to perform at 'Pratahswar'

MUMBAI: The 91st Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad will bring renowned violinist Ratish Tagde accompanied by Aditya Kalyanpur on tabla.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2017

The city (Mumbai) has some of the greatest musicians: Rohen Bose

MUMBAI: Rohen Bose inherited the musical trait by birth. Born in the family of legends, his fate brought him under magnanimous pillars of music. His father Pt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

top# 5 articles

1
I am not interested in Bollywood: Sejal Morris

MUMBAI: The good thing about today’s generation is that they know what they want and they follow it. Sejal Morris, is one such example. Only in her...read more

2
The GenX tabla players wishes Ustadji a Happy Birthday

MUMBAI: Ustad Zakir Hussain, a name that has become synonymous with tabla, celebrates his 67th birthday today.  While he is gone to conquer the...read more

3
Vh1 Supersonic joined hands with Fastrack

MUMBAI: Uniting all music lovers in Pune, the three-day long Vh1 Supersonic 2018 was an unprecedented crowd puller this season. The festival was...read more

4
Mel B's ex denies showing daughters ISIS beheading videos

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's former husband Stephen Belafonte has denied her allegations that he used to show her daughters videos of the ISIS beheading...read more

5
'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' crosses 50 Million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the viral hit song from Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love has become the fastest video from South India to cross...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group