News |  21 Jan 2020 19:00

Khushboo Grewal to host a comedy show

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, a playback singer, an actor, and a television host. She has sung in a lot of Bollywood and Punjabi songs and has acted in 6 films in Punjab. Her recent Bollywood film was Dreamgirl.

She is coming up with a Punjabi comedy show *'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'* from 25th Jan 2020. She's co-hosted the show by famous comedian and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab. Famous celebrities will be integrated into each episode and a team of Gag artists will perform on a Gag around each celebrity in the show.

They are chosen from roots of Punjab and will drive the show.

Khushboo Grewal
