For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2020 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.

Khushboo, who happens to be a multi-talented individual has mastered her ‘acting streak’ as well. The VJ has worked for many daily soaps which include Dil Dosti Dance, Rang Badalti Odhani, Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar and in Punjabi movies as well like Munde U.K De, Carry On Jatta and Bhaji in Problem.

As time passed Khushboo got a break into Hindi movies as well.

The actor is now noted as a playback singer where she started her career with the title track of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Boss’ in 2013 as a as vocalist and a debut for the song pink lips, a Meet Bros composition from the Bollywood movie Hate story 2. Later the singer rendered voice for Selfiyaan, Girl I Need You and Boss just to name a few.

The melodious song Girl I Need You from Baaghi was intoned by Grewal in collaboration with Arijit Singh.

To know more about Khushboo Grewal , check out the link below:

Khushboo Grewal takes baby steps in music industry

Tags
Khushboo Grewal Arijit Singh Meet Bros boss Bollywood music
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2020

Rapper Cardi B aspires to be a politician

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump's presidency and government hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Visually-challenged singer records for Marathi film

MUMBAI: Visually-challenged vocalist Dr Divya Bijur has sung a romantic number for a Marathi movie titled "Vikun Taak".

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

Sam Feldt returns with new single '2 Hearts'

MUMBAI: After amassing over 240 million streams on 'Post Malone’, Sam Feldt returns with new single ‘2 Hearts’ out on One Seven Music/Four Music Production GmbH/Sony Music Entertainment/Spinnin’ Records on January 10th.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2020

AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is beyond the point of redemption.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awarread more

News
Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with internatread more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM RETAINS ITS LEADERSHIP ONCE AGAIN ACROSS 34 OUT OF 37 MARKETS AS PER INDIA READERSHIP SURVEY 2019 Q3

BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettlread more

News
9XM SoundcastE receives an overwhelming response from the Indian music fraternity

MUMBAI: Launched on 24 th May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE - the podcast featuring talent from the Music read more

News
BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Conteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Here's how Jennifer Lopez inspired 'Fleabag'

MUMBAI: "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and dirty Latin words acted as sources of inspiration for...read more

2
Boy band EXO's Chen announces marriage, expecting first child

MUMBAI: Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. On Monday, January 13, the...read more

3
AR Rahman records new song with Kaveri Kapur

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman has recorded a new song with the budding singer Kaveri Kapur. The song is about a severed relationship that is...read more

4
RED FM's 'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' celebrated the spirit of Kolkata

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted a day long musical soiree ‘The Yellow Taxi Music Project’ with the...read more

5
Ellen Pompeo on Justin Chambers' exit from 'Grey's Anatomy'

MUMBAI: Actress Ellen Pompeo has briefly addressed her co-star Justin Chambers' exit from their long-running show "Grey's Anatomy". Responding to a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group