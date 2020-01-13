Know Khushboo Grewal, journey of a VJ/actor who turned into a playback singer

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, who belongs to a family of doctors in Chandigarh emerged in the entertainment industry initially as a VJ.

Khushboo, who happens to be a multi-talented individual has mastered her ‘acting streak’ as well. The VJ has worked for many daily soaps which include Dil Dosti Dance, Rang Badalti Odhani, Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar and in Punjabi movies as well like Munde U.K De, Carry On Jatta and Bhaji in Problem.

As time passed Khushboo got a break into Hindi movies as well.

The actor is now noted as a playback singer where she started her career with the title track of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Boss’ in 2013 as a as vocalist and a debut for the song pink lips, a Meet Bros composition from the Bollywood movie Hate story 2. Later the singer rendered voice for Selfiyaan, Girl I Need You and Boss just to name a few.

The melodious song Girl I Need You from Baaghi was intoned by Grewal in collaboration with Arijit Singh.

