Khushboo Grewal on comedy show 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde'

MUMBAI: Khushboo Grewal, playback singer, an actor and a television host rolled out 'Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde', on25th Jan 2020, a comedy cum chat show where she co-hosted along with Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab.

Famous celebrities right from Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh Guru Randhawa, Jazzy B to name a few marked appearances.

While the show is doing great, celebrities integrated into each episode and a team of gag artists performed on a gag around each celebrity in the show. They were chosen from roots of Punjab and took the show on a top-notch level.

The show is doing great while we got in a chat with Khushboo Grewal who spoke about the show. “The central element of the show is 'comedy' so it’s all in fun and humor and that’s the focus of the show.”

Well, after the show Grewal will be seen coming up with a Punjabi single. “I am going to explore different facets of my personality. It’s good that I have got back to acting, hosting. I would be accepting every challenge and opportunity with open arms,” she adds.