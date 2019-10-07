RadioandMusic
News |  07 Oct 2019 20:21 |  By RnMTeam

It's easy to hate, but harder to love, say's Ankur Trivedi in new song with Ghalat family

MUMBAI:  This  year, Ankur Tewari’s vision is straightforward – to heal hate with love. His latest single, Aainda, the melodious yet lyric gripping number tells us to cure everything negative with love. Where it's no longer us and them, instead there is only us, altogether in this world which is starved for harmony and love.

Watch here:

Aptly categorising the song as a ‘love song for trolls’, Ankur Tewari’s aims at reminding the people about love. He is currently touring the country with his Mohobbat Zindabad tour that  scales across 15 cities wide. Aainda  finds its place in the set list full of songs that wants to remind people the feeling of togetherness and the power of being one.

Ankur leaves no stone unturned with making it prominent that only music and love can change the world. Having had its premiere on BBC Asia Network with Bobby Friction earlier last month, the song has received a great response from the online and live audiences who got to hear it first on Ankur and The Ghalat Family’s ongoing tour having begun it’s journey at Ankur  Tewari’s  London gig at The Joint. 

With ever evolving, rich soundscapes, Ankur Tewari showcases a brand new, fresh sound with this single. On the follow up, Ankur has a four track EP under his belt set to release later in the year.

As Ankur has aptly said, “It’s easy to hate, it’s harder to love. We must choose love, for only love will keep us alive."

