CloudNone & Direct Reveal Full ‘Guilty Pleasures' EP on Monstercat

MUMBAI: CloudNone & Direct have collided once again for their stunning ‘Guilty Pleasures’ EP, out today via Monstercat. Featuring a core theme of late-night maneuvering, the first single from the release, ‘Told U’ was revealed back in October. Now, the full three-track nocturnal journey is available to stream across platforms.

The latest CloudNone and Direct collaboration begins with the EP’s title track, ‘Guilty Pleasures’, a reflective three-minute journey through sound. The audibly melancholic timbre is balanced by the glimmer of hope it elicits through its ruminatively glistening electronic production elements.

‘Slip’ follows, and kicks off with a mellow, subdued tone, with a hushed, dusky vocal trickling in not too far behind. Meditatively pensive throughout its entirety, the emotive tune sonically evokes deep introspection, in turn leaving the listener in a calm, relaxed haze. Overall, the second track on the ‘Guilty Pleasures’ EP is an atmospherically entrancing opus, rife with a palpable fervor.

Rounding out the 3-track release is ‘Told U’. The nearly four-minute musical endeavor immediately starts with a rising tension that’s built ever-so steadily with each passing second. Rolling basslines, a distorted vocal, and glitchy soundscapes characterize the remainder of the synth-laden, heady offering.

‘The Guilty Pleasures EP has become the soundtrack to my evenings throughout this year. I often go for a walk by myself at the end of the day and this EP has always been the perfect companion, providing a sense of relief and therapy. Beginning with a bit darker energy and then lightening up with Slip, the flow of this EP always treats me right. Things shift and my mood becomes transcendent with Told U, but all in all, Slip has really been my essential night-time anthem’

- CloudNone

‘Guilty Pleasures EP embodies many of the feelings I have missed out on during quarantine: Exploring the city at night, seeing shows, and collaborating with friends. When listening to the EP I feel reminiscent of freedoms I felt and now long for' - Direct

Direct is a trailblazing Ohio-based electronic dance music talent who’s been consistently releasing his own take on the genre since mid-2012. Earlier this March, the musician dropped ‘Mojito / Margarita’, a 2-track collaborative EP released alongside CloudNone, which would go on to receive major support across the board. His latest collaborative work with CloudNone directly follows the creative force’s early November-released remix of Essenger’s ‘Downfall’, which has since gone on to garner well over 63,000 combined streams across platforms. This impressive feat provides an exciting sneak peek into what to expect from the highly-anticipated ‘Guilty Pleasures’ EP, in addition to the overall upward trajectory Direct’s career is on.

CloudNone is a well-established producer and Monstercat mainstay. ‘None Trick Pony’ served as the artist’s debut single on the imprint in early August of 2018, and was quickly followed by his first EP the following month, the 5-track sonic masterpiece ‘Welcome to London’. Renowned Canadian DJ/producer ATTLAS’ recent highly-successful remix of CloudNone’s ‘From Here’ marked a pivotal point in the talent’s new decade thus far, boasting over 500,000 total hits across streaming platforms since its release in early September.