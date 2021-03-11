Flawes releases live video performance of 'Higher Than Before'

MUMBAI: Current EP ‘Reverie’ marked a bold step forward for the alt-pop trio. Bringing a sunshine burst of optimism and dynamic live elements to their sound, resulting in a new wave of critical acclaim as well as deepening fans’ emotional connection to their music.

In celebration of the release, Flawes will be took to the stage for an exclusive free live stream performance in early March, at London’s Lafayette via YouTube. Dubbed 'A Night Of Reverie’, the show included tracks from the EP as well as their debut album ‘Highlights’.

This week, they shared an atmospheric live video of their recent track "Higher Than Before". The performance video was filmed during last week's livestream show 'A Night Of Reverie’. The boys are joined by special guest vocalist Mali-Koa, the London-based, Australian artist who released her debut album ‘Hunger’ late last year.

From "What’s A Boy To Do" to "Holding Out For The Win", Flawes reacted to 2020’s dire circumstances by infusing the ‘Reverie’ EP with uplifting themes of positivity and perseverance for what's to come.

With their previous releases ‘Lowlights’ and ‘Highlights’, Flawes has seen its music video for “Look No Further” added to rotation on Channel [V] Asia, VH1 India and VERY TV, along with numerous press features and radio pickups in the region. Their recent single "Higher Than Before", released last month, earned a spot on Spotify's New Music Friday playlists in 8 countries across Asia, and received attention from regional press. From here, the only direction the band can go is up.