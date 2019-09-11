RadioandMusic
News |  11 Sep 2019 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Ranu Mondal sings another song but not with Himesh?

MUMBAI: 59-year-old Ranu Mondal, whose voice became a rage after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, Pyaar Ka Nagmaa. The singer, who has as of now recorded two songs with Himesh Reshammiya, has crooned another track, but not with the Bollywood music composer.

Well, going by Ranu’s Instagram handle, she can be singing the iconic song, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche along with her daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy. Sung by music legend, Mohammed Rafi the song hails from the 1968 film, Brahmachari.

We are awestruck by Ranu’s melodious voice!

