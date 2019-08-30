RadioandMusic
Ranu Mondal records new song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: After recording her first song Teri meri Kahani, internet sensation Ranu Mondal has sung another track for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, titled Aadat.

Check the video here:

Reshammiya on Friday took to Instagram and shared  a glimpse of the recording session of the song, which will be featured in his upcoming movie Happy Hardy And Heer.”

He captioned the video, "After the epic blockbuster track Teri Meri Kahani, recorded another track Aadat from Happy Hardy And Heer, in the divine voice of Ranu Mondal. Here's the glimpse of the song, the alaap, and voice over is the theme of Happy, Hardy And Heer, thanks for all your love and support."

Mondal became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video went viral in no time and turned Mondal into a singing sensation on the internet. It also paved way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood.

(Source: IANS)

