Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation, Ranu Mondal. The musician has kept his promise by recording the track for his upcoming film, Happy, Hardy and Heer.

Himesh shared a glimpse of the recording session with Mondal on his Instagram handle.

He said in the caption, “Recorded Teri Meri Kahani my new song from Happy Hardy and Heer with the very talented Ranu Mondal who has a divine voice.”

He further said, “All your dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. A positive attitude can really make dreams come true. Thanks all for all your love and support.”

Ranu’s soulful voice as she croons the song in the video, has hinted at a foreseen heart-touching number. We will have to wait until the song releases.

Meanwhile, Himesh has won hearts for keeping his promise and giving a melodious singer like Ranu Mondal - a big break to showcase her talent.

Ranu became an overnight sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, Pyaar Ka Nagmaa, at Kolkata railway station, went viral. She also mesmerised everyone including Himesh by crooning it on the special episode of Superstar Singer, which will be aired this weekend.